The surprising way that toxic fumes are entering homes and schools—and what to do about it

Across the U.S., children and adults are increasingly exposed to harmful chemicals from a source few people are even aware of.

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

With this sewer pipe repair method, the chemical waste is blown into the air and can enter buildings through buried sewer pipes, plumbing, foundation cracks, windows, doors, and HVAC units. [Image: Andrew Whelton/Purdue University] With the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law now sending hundreds of millions of dollars into communities across the U.S. to fix broken pipes, the number of children and adults at risk of exposure will likely increase. For more than a decade, my colleagues and I have worked to understand and reduce the risks of this innovative pipe repair technique. In two new studies, in the Journal of Environmental Health and Environmental Science and Technology Letters, we show that workers, and even bystanders, including children, lack adequate protection. Our research also shows the technology can be used safely if companies take appropriate action.

Chemical plumes rising from nearby manholes and contractor exhaust pipes are also not just “steam”—these plumes contain highly concentrated chemical mixtures, uncooked resin, particulates, and nanoplastics that can harm human health. When we examined the heating process in the lab, we found that as much as 9% of the resin was emitted into the air. CIPP production is known to discharge about 40 chemicals. Some cause nausea, headaches, and eye and nasal irritation. They can also lead to vomiting, breathing difficulties, and other effects. Waste that contains chemicals, uncooked resin, particulates, and nanoplastics is discharged into the air during CIPP manufacture. This complex emission is not steam. [Andrew Whelton/Purdue University] Styrene, the most frequently documented chemical, is acutely toxic, and “reasonably anticipated” to cause cancer, according to the National Research Council. Chemicals other than styrene can be responsible for plume toxicity.

advertisement

Handheld air-testing devices commonly used by some firefighters and contractors do not accurately identify specific chemical levels. An earlier study showed the styrene levels were sometimes wrong by a thousandfold. How to protect public health With the wave of infrastructure projects coming, it’s clear that controls are needed to lower the risk that people will be harmed. Our research points to several actions that residents, companies, and health officials can take to keep communities safe.

We advise residents to: Close all windows and doors, fill plumbing traps with water, and leave the building during pipe-curing operations, especially when children are in the building.

Report unusual odors or illnesses to health officials or call 911. Seek medical advice from health officials, not the contractors or pipe owners. Evacuate buildings when fumes enter. Companies can minimize risks too. They can: Stop the cooking process when fumes leave the worksite to lessen the spread of contamination and exposures.

Use resins that release less air pollution than standard resins.

Ask federal agencies to evaluate handheld air-testing device use.

Capture and treat air pollution from the process. While this has not yet been done at scale, it is straightforward and would be a fraction of the overall project cost. This waste will be hazardous because of its toxicity. Public health and environmental agencies should also get engaged. Federal agencies know that the practice poses health risks and can be fatal to workers. California and Florida recognize in safety documentation that bystanders could be harmed. But so far, few steps have been taken to protect workers’ and bystanders’ health.