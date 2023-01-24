This boring power plant in North London is now a glorious work of art

Infrastructure rarely multitasks. Electrical stations distribute electricity to your home. Utility bridges move pipes from one end of the bridge to the other. These highly utilitarian facilities are designed to serve one very specific purpose, so why bother doing more?
For a team of British designers, the answer to that question is simple: Because six million people will drive past it or see it from a moving train. Why shouldn’t infrastructure do more? In a new installation titled, “Here we come, here we rise,” architecture firm If_Do and artist Lakwena designed a glorious kaleidoscopic “wrap” that hides an electrical substation on the outskirts of London. The team swapped the kind of dull palisade fencing that usually surrounds such facilities with a rollercoaster of a sculpture that rises from the concrete cacophony of highways and railways it sits in.
The artwork sits on the edge of Brent Cross Town, an 8-billion-pound development (about $9.9 billion) in North London, led by Related Argent. The buildings aren’t going to be completed for another few years, though the first phase—a 4.5-acre park—opened last summer. Eventually, the substation will supply green electricity to the entire development, namely 6,700 new homes and 3 million square feet of office, retail, and leisure spaces.
From the very beginning, the structure was meant to do more than just conceal. As If_Do director Sarah Castle explains, it had to become “a landmark that’s symbolic of change and of the evolution of an area.” So, If_Do and Lakwena immediately teamed up and proposed something that spoke to the development’s value proposition. With 50 acres of parks, playing fields, and up to 150.000 square feet of indoor facilities, Brent Cross Town has positioned itself as an important destination for sport and play in North London. Building on this notion, the team drew inspiration from Eadweard Muybridge’s iconic studies of human figures in motion, which informed the sweeping curve of the structure.
To further emphasize that sense of movement, they borrowed the concept of triangular billboards, in which each side of the billboard displays a different ad, and created a “concertina” of folded metal panels displaying different colors on each side. The structure is actually made of four horizontal ribbons, each with its own color hierarchy, with the top ribbon spelling out “Here we come, Here we rise and shine,” depending on the angle you view it from. Each panel is then lit up from the top, creating a gradient effect that fades away toward the bottom (courtesy of Michael Grubb Studio).
Looking at drone footage of the site, it’s easy to imagine how the project could bring a sliver of light to this otherwise drab corner of North London. It’s equally easy to imagine the impact this kind of approach could bring to other cities in the U.K. and beyond. Large facilities like electrical substations and bulky sewer treatment plants make sense for the treatment—especially when built in the middle of cities—but as If_Do cofounder Thomas Bryans points out, smaller facilities like telephone distribution hubs do, too. “They do really important work in terms of providing telephone services, but they are these big dumb boxes that could be a canvas for all sorts of things that bring joy to people,” he says.
These multitasking bits of infrastructure could help draw people’s attention to the complex mechanisms that make cities tick. (How often do you think about electrical substations?) On a more fundamental level, they could also make our urban realm a lot more pleasant to look at. As Castle says: “The built environment has such a profound influence on how we feel, we have a responsibility to design more of it.”
