This boring power plant in North London is now a glorious work of art

Infrastructure rarely multitasks. Electrical stations distribute electricity to your home. Utility bridges move pipes from one end of the bridge to the other. These highly utilitarian facilities are designed to serve one very specific purpose, so why bother doing more?

Lakwena [Photo: John Sturrock/courtesy If_Do]

For a team of British designers, the answer to that question is simple: Because six million people will drive past it or see it from a moving train. Why shouldn’t infrastructure do more? In a new installation titled, “Here we come, here we rise,” architecture firm If_Do and artist Lakwena designed a glorious kaleidoscopic “wrap” that hides an electrical substation on the outskirts of London. The team swapped the kind of dull palisade fencing that usually surrounds such facilities with a rollercoaster of a sculpture that rises from the concrete cacophony of highways and railways it sits in.

[Photo: John Sturrock/courtesy If_Do]

The artwork sits on the edge of Brent Cross Town, an 8-billion-pound development (about $9.9 billion) in North London, led by Related Argent. The buildings aren’t going to be completed for another few years, though the first phase—a 4.5-acre park—opened last summer. Eventually, the substation will supply green electricity to the entire development, namely 6,700 new homes and 3 million square feet of office, retail, and leisure spaces.

[Photo: John Sturrock/courtesy If_Do]

From the very beginning, the structure was meant to do more than just conceal. As If_Do director Sarah Castle explains, it had to become “a landmark that’s symbolic of change and of the evolution of an area.” So, If_Do and Lakwena immediately teamed up and proposed something that spoke to the development’s value proposition. With 50 acres of parks, playing fields, and up to 150.000 square feet of indoor facilities, Brent Cross Town has positioned itself as an important destination for sport and play in North London. Building on this notion, the team drew inspiration from Eadweard Muybridge’s iconic studies of human figures in motion, which informed the sweeping curve of the structure.