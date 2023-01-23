Scientists detect a radio signal from 9 billion light years away—but no, it’s not aliens

In a galaxy far, far away, a single radio signal, emitted by one of the universe’s earliest atoms, began its long journey into the void. Now, 8.8 billion years later, that signal has been captured by scientists in a landmark moment for the study of space’s mysterious “dark age.”

The signal was detected by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in Pune, India—a field of 30 dish antennas pointing skyward, each nearly 150 feet in diameter. And it’s the most distant signal ever to be recorded by Earthly tools, originating from a galaxy named SDSSJ0826+5630, located nearly 9 billion light years away.

It may be extraterrestrial, but it’s not E.T. phoning home. For scientists, it opens a window into the past, peering into what the universe looked like when it was just a third of its age (that’s 13.7 billion years: the estimated time elapsed since the Big Bang).

As LiveScience reports, the 8.8 billion-year-old radio wave emanated not from an ancient race of aliens, but from one of the universe’s most primeval elements: neutral hydrogen, which was formed from the debris of the Big Bang some 400,000 years after the birth of the universe. Back then, clouds of neutral hydrogen atoms scattered the early cosmos, during what astronomers call its “dark age”—an epoch before the first bright stars and galaxies emerged from the celestial dust.