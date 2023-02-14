How Palo Alto has made America worse off

BY Yannise Jean8 minute read

For outsiders looking in, the idiosyncratic construction of Northern California is perplexing. The Bay Area is known for being prominently queer and radical, besides the exploitative, capitalist enclave of Silicon Valley. The region’s ethos was meaningfully shaped by Stanford University, whose founding is responsible for molding it—and its principal city Palo Alto—into its own singular industry. Over the years, following the expansion of the American military industrial complex, the dot-com bubble, and venture capitalism, Palo Alto has become an influential economic hub that has largely allowed it to outrun or paper over its history, which expands decades before the city became a breeding ground for tech innovation. But while initially established as a place for the world’s most radical thinkers and innovators to move and grow, Palo Alto has become a city ravaged by corporate greed, whose influence extends beyond California state lines.

This is the provocative, damning argument made by Malcom Harris, Palo Alto native, author of Kids These Days: The Making of Millennials, as well as a writer for The Atlantic, New York, and other publications. In his new, sprawling 720-page book, Palo Alto: A History of California, Capitalism and the World, Harris busts the myths about his hometown’s vast history, and how its reputation is nothing more than deceptive. Palo Alto explores how the founding of Stanford University influenced American legislation (and continues to do so), the rise of tech culture from the 1990s to present day, worker class struggle, and how if nothing is done to reverse the damaging effects of Palo Alto, all hope may be lost. We spoke to Harris about the extensive research in this book, and if there’s hope for us yet. What follows is an edited version of our conversation. Fast Company: Palo Alto has a reputation of being a very strange and unattainable place—at least in my mind—and you go through how it’s kind of haunted and seen as this promised land. What is it about Palo Alto that you think intrigues and scares people?

Malcolm Harris: [Palo Alto is] sort of the last link in the chain of global capitalism. It then becomes one of the most advanced capitalist sites in the whole world, and that should both scare and excite people. So they see unlimited promise from the beginning, right? If you look at the 19th century boosters of California, they found exactly the same thing as the 21st century boosters of California, talking about, Oh, you can triple your capital in no time at all. Just buy some land in California, etc. That promise has always been really core to financialized California and, specifically, the Palo Alto area the whole time. At the same time, there’s the unmatched violence and brutality in the colonization of California itself. Then those relations were exported throughout the world. I tried to shine a spotlight on [these issues], because I think those two things are often disconnected in the public mind, when they are one in the same. FC: It’s shocking how much influence Stanford University has in this country. Is there anything that did or didn’t surprise you while researching? MH: I was constantly being surprised—and then also not surprised. I experienced both phenomena constantly throughout the research. [William] Shockley was an influential racist at Stanford, but I didn’t know how central he and those ideas were to the propagating of a new kind of geneticized American racism that emerged in the final quarter of the 20th century and how that’s a Stanford project. And Jensenism [the theory, named after educational psychologist Arthur Jensen, that an individual’s IQ is largely determined by genes], that is also a Stanford product. We’re seeing that now, and in some ways that’s clear now that you have 21st century Silicon Valley guys who are declaring Jensenism as their understanding of the world.

