Why you may want to embrace your perfectionism

In the same way the word “bossy” served to regulate authoritative, traditionally masculine behaviors in girls and women, the word “perfectionist” has quietly risen to regulate ambition and power. As with all implicit messaging, we not only unconsciously hear it—we unconsciously internalize it.

One afternoon, in a shared workspace, I found myself sitting close to an area a photographer had staged to take photos of her clients. Throughout multiple shoots, the photographer continued to make statements such as these:

I’m kind of a perfectionist, it’s so annoying, I know! But can you turn your face a little more towards the window?

Okay, I’m going to be a little bit of a perfectionist about this and ask that you keep your chin at a 90-degree angle from your chest.

The photographer may or may not be a perfectionist; I don’t know her. What I do know is that she’s a professional photographer whose job it is to cast the subject of her photography (in this case, other people) by directing them in both specific and general ways. She is repeatedly mitigating her directives with the vague qualifier of “perfectionist” to maintain palatability while also maintaining power over the shoot. Power that, in this dynamic, is pre-granted. She is the agreed-upon expert here, yet she still seems to feel the need to verbally qualify the enactment of her power. Every time she wants a better shot, she cushions her communication within the context of being a perfectionist.