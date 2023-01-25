SoulCycle cofounder Julie Rice: What I learned from my greatest mistake

You can’t be a successful entrepreneur without making mistakes. Believe me, I’ve made plenty. Failed tech launches. Missed opportunities. So many unforced errors. My biggest mistake? That’s easy. It almost cost me two of the most important relationships in my life.
In 2009, SoulCycle was three years old, profitable and preparing for explosive growth mode. There was one problem: My cofounder, Elizabeth Cutler, and I couldn’t agree on our growth plans. How aggressively should we expand? Take on investors? Should we focus on New York City and Los Angeles or move into secondary markets? We tried to present as a united front, but we weren’t riding to the same beat.
To make matters worse, home wasn’t exactly a refuge from the stress of entrepreneurship. I had a four-year old, Phoebe, and a six-year old marriage. I’d get home late, spend some time with the fam, and as soon as Phoebe was asleep, it was back to work. One night, my husband was reading the book, Getting the Love You Want by Harville Hendrix. When he told me his therapist had recommended it, I said, “You have a therapist?”
Within a couple weeks, the two most important people in my life sat me down separately and said, “We need to talk.” My husband, I understood. Our relationship had taken a backseat to the demands of SoulCycle since day one. But when Elizabeth told me she’d found a “coach” to help us get on the same page, I was shocked. I’d always thought being business partners was more about the “business” than the “partners.”
The greatest mistake I ever made was prioritizing my startup, and “getting it all done” over the people who mattered most to me. I’m incredibly lucky that I found two partners who are more evolved and were open to spending the time and making the effort to grow our relationships. And grow them we did.
Elizabeth and I began our work with business coach Meredith Haberfeld, who helped us develop the tools we needed to communicate more effectively, working through issues of ego, control, and perception. The most important takeaways we learned in our work with Meredith were ensuring we hold time and space for listening without interrupting and, with that, considering someone else’s worldview.
Our sessions were so effective that we collaborated with Meredith on a framework to train our corporate and studio teams at SoulCycle in communication. We also developed a similar structure using these methods for my latest startup with Elizabeth, Peoplehood.