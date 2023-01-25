SoulCycle cofounder Julie Rice: What I learned from my greatest mistake

You can’t be a successful entrepreneur without making mistakes. Believe me, I’ve made plenty. Failed tech launches. Missed opportunities. So many unforced errors. My biggest mistake? That’s easy. It almost cost me two of the most important relationships in my life.

In 2009, SoulCycle was three years old, profitable and preparing for explosive growth mode. There was one problem: My cofounder, Elizabeth Cutler, and I couldn’t agree on our growth plans. How aggressively should we expand? Take on investors? Should we focus on New York City and Los Angeles or move into secondary markets? We tried to present as a united front, but we weren’t riding to the same beat.

To make matters worse, home wasn’t exactly a refuge from the stress of entrepreneurship. I had a four-year old, Phoebe, and a six-year old marriage. I’d get home late, spend some time with the fam, and as soon as Phoebe was asleep, it was back to work. One night, my husband was reading the book, Getting the Love You Want by Harville Hendrix. When he told me his therapist had recommended it, I said, “You have a therapist?”

Within a couple weeks, the two most important people in my life sat me down separately and said, “We need to talk.” My husband, I understood. Our relationship had taken a backseat to the demands of SoulCycle since day one. But when Elizabeth told me she’d found a “coach” to help us get on the same page, I was shocked. I’d always thought being business partners was more about the “business” than the “partners.”