So, you didn’t get promoted. Here’s what you should do next

Early in my career, I was convinced I was about to get promoted to the next level. I had exceeded all of the goals and key metrics for that role. I had joined a company-wide task force to help identify further cost savings. I had created an onboarding program for the new analysts on the team, enlisting the help of colleagues to also help teach marketing fundamentals and how to use our systems and processes. It would seem I had done everything to get myself to the next level.

When I didn’t get promoted, I was in complete shock. I was disappointed and embarrassed. And I was angry. How could I not get promoted? After everything I had done and contributed, I didn’t understand how I had been passed up for a promotion. If you are feeling the same way I did, you must know that, unfortunately, this likely won’t be the last time in your career you are passed up for a promotion. It’s an important moment to process what’s happened, and then move to action. Here’s what you should do next. Take a moment to self-assess Many of us want to be promoted and get to that next step in our career. And sometimes, we might actually not be ready. When we are passed up for a promotion, it’s a good moment to stop and self-assess. It’s easy to blame our boss or the company for not getting promoted. But it’s harder to take responsibility for the areas of opportunity we need to work on in order to get that next promotion. As I look back on my own experience, I was working hard, but I wasn’t necessarily working on the right things to get me promoted.

So, take a moment to record your accomplishments in this role. Ask yourself: “What allowed me to be successful?” Then, consider what you weren’t able to accomplish. Ask yourself: “What got in the way?” Finally, think about what skills and experiences are needed for that next promotion, the next role you are looking at. Ask yourself: “What skills and experiences do I still need to gain to land that next promotion?” It’s important to think about whether you have demonstrated to your boss that you can be successful at a higher level. All of this self reflection and work will be important to complete before you approach your boss. Ask for feedback from your boss If you have been passed up for a promotion that you were expecting, connecting with your boss is a key next step. Emotions can run high when we feel hurt or disappointed. Wait until you are ready to have this conversation. Remember, if you ask for feedback from your boss, you also have to be open to hear what they have to say.

Your boss may provide you feedback you don’t expect to hear and may be a surprise to you. They might reveal things about your performance, expectations, and areas of opportunities they may have never shared before. Be open to what they say and take the time to process it. On the other hand, if your boss isn’t good at providing feedback, it can be difficult. They may say things like, “keep doing what you are doing,” “you are killing it, don’t worry about,” or, “the promotion will come next time around.” If you don’t receive meaningful feedback, try asking: “Can you share with me what you focused on when you were in my position trying to get promoted?” Or, ask: “Is there anything specific you think I should focus on over the next six months, like meeting with more customers or leading our internal monthly reviews with senior management?” Focus on asking more specifics questions versus general questions may help get you the feedback you deserve.

Consider whether it is time to leave Finally, it’s time to ask yourself: Should I stay or should I go? If you stay, what is the realistic timeframe in which you expect to be promoted? Are internal promotions still happening despite instability in the markets? Or, if your organization had let go of too many people, like Twitter did, is there an opportunity now for a promotion because they are in need of talent? Consider why receiving a promotion is important to you at this time. Is it because you want an increase in compensation? Is it about the title? A bigger budget and a team? Identifying why the promotion is important to you will also help determine what you do next. If you do stay, ensure to recommit to your job and organization to help you stay on track for that promotion. If you decide to go, it may be because you are tired of waiting for your turn, and you have earned and deserve a promotion. Your talent and experience might be valued more at another organization. And a promotion somewhere else might just be the kickstart your career needs.

Regardless of what choice you make, remember that being passed up for a promotion is an important moment in your career. It’s time to stop and self-assess, ask for and be open to receiving feedback, and strategize on what your next move will be. Being passed up for a promotion is an opportunity to put aside your disappointment and focus on how you will continue to be successful and happy in your career. Mita Mallick is a diversity and inclusion leader. Currently, she is the head of inclusion, equity, and impact at Carta.