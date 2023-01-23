Should you use ChatGPT to apply for jobs? Here’s what recruiters say

ChatGPT, the new chatbot from OpenAI, can do anything it seems (as long as you don’t mind inaccuracies). Although leveraging AI to write your college essays, quietly publish news, and impress potential soulmates may be dubious, what about asking ChatGPT or other generative AI to write a cover letter, résumé, or other job application materials? Some jobseekers, including some TikTok users, are already doing it. But how good is AI at writing cover letters? And will it help or hurt your chances of getting the job? Fast Company talked with recruiters, HR experts, and hiring managers about whether it makes sense to use ChatGPT in your job hunt.

‘I was blown away by how good the cover letter was’ Alexandria Brown, a human resources consultant and founder of The HR Hacker, is not a fan of the robotic tasks involved in applying for jobs, likening them to the busywork teachers give students in school. When she first heard that jobseekers were using AI, she knew she had to try it. She cut and pasted the entire job description for a position into ChatGPT and watched it generate a cover letter including keywords and phrases as well as details related to the company’s mission, vision, and values. “I was blown away by how good the cover letter was,” says Brown. “You would still need to edit it before you created your final draft,” she adds. “But it’s a good start.”

@jerryjhlee Replying to @dev_roy811 what to put in the additional information section of your application ♬ Betty (Get Money) – Yung Gravy Brown says it helps to think about ChatGPT as creating a template, which she recommends for anyone looking for a new job. “I think it takes some of the pressure off job seekers’ panic and anxiety about creating cover letters for every single job they apply to,” says Brown. She adds that she would not at all be offended if she learned that someone used ChatGPT to help present themselves to her as a hiring manager. “If you’re using technology to work smarter, not harder. I mean, I applaud you.” ‘Just another tool’ Many large companies run some form of AI in their applicant tracking systems (ATS) to scan resumes for keywords long before those words are seen by human eyes.

Expand to continue reading ↓