Amazon is shutting down its AmazonSmile charity amid broader cost cuts and mass layoffs

Amazon has announced some disappointing news: The e-commerce giant is shutting down AmazonSmile, a program that has existed since 2013, allowing customers to select a charity to which Amazon would then donate a contribution equal to 0.5% of their purchase. AmazonSmile will officially close its doors on Monday, February 20.
In an email to AmazonSmile users, which the company also posted online, Amazon said the reasoning behind shutting down the charity was that it had “not grown to create the impact that [Amazon] had originally hoped,” noting that with more than 1 million charities eligible for the program, the impact of the donations was relatively minor and “often spread too thin.”
Some recipients, however, have taken to Twitter to argue that even relatively small donations can have a large impact on small charities.
CNBC reports that over the life of the program, AmazonSmile donated roughly $500 million to various charities, with an average donation of less than $230. Amazon says the closure of AmazonSmile does not mean the end of its philanthropy, and it will continue to “pursue and invest in other areas where it can make meaningful change.”
Yet the closure of AmazonSmile also comes at a time when the company is desperately trying to downsize amid fears of a slowing economy and high inflation. In early January, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the company would eliminate more than 18,000 jobs—almost twice the number of job cuts the company was rumored to be planning last November.
As for the charities that AmazonSmile benefited, Amazon says it will make a one-time donation to them that is “equivalent to three months of what they earned in 2022 through the program.” Amazon also notes that the charities can continue to accrue donation money until AmazonSmile shuts its doors on February 20.
