Amazon is shutting down its AmazonSmile charity amid broader cost cuts and mass layoffs

Amazon has announced some disappointing news: The e-commerce giant is shutting down AmazonSmile, a program that has existed since 2013, allowing customers to select a charity to which Amazon would then donate a contribution equal to 0.5% of their purchase. AmazonSmile will officially close its doors on Monday, February 20.

In an email to AmazonSmile users, which the company also posted online, Amazon said the reasoning behind shutting down the charity was that it had “not grown to create the impact that [Amazon] had originally hoped,” noting that with more than 1 million charities eligible for the program, the impact of the donations was relatively minor and “often spread too thin.”

Some recipients, however, have taken to Twitter to argue that even relatively small donations can have a large impact on small charities.

Very saddened to hear about #amazonsmile no longer supporting charities. I have to a small local charity and every dollar counts! They’re hurting A LOT of people by taking this away. Shame on @amazon pic.twitter.com/4XX62xPlIF — Julie Maloney (@CreateGoodJuju) January 19, 2023

Amazon claims the Amazon Smile program didn’t have an impact. I can tell you as an animal not for profit it made a huge difference to us. That $9400 meant the world. That isn’t nothing to us. #amazonsmile #amazon @amazonsmile pic.twitter.com/O67cPhQ3rV — Crouton & Friends🏳️‍🌈 (@m_crouton) January 19, 2023

CNBC reports that over the life of the program, AmazonSmile donated roughly $500 million to various charities, with an average donation of less than $230. Amazon says the closure of AmazonSmile does not mean the end of its philanthropy, and it will continue to “pursue and invest in other areas where it can make meaningful change.”