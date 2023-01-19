For skincare startups, slow has become synonymous with success

April Gargiulo, founder of skincare brand Vintner’s Daughter, is gearing up for the brand’s latest launch. Ordinarily, this wouldn’t be particularly exciting news in the beauty world, as new products are released almost daily. But for Vintner’s Daughter, it’s an occasion four years in the making; the Active Renewal cleanser is only their third product launch in 10 years.

In an industry overflowing with brands, products, and new launches, and even though sustainability is a growing topic of conversation, few brands have acted on the very thing that makes the biggest difference: making less stuff. This movement toward more thoughtful production has been called “slow beauty.” [Photo: Courtesy Vintner’s Daughter] When Gargiulo started Vintner’s Daughter in 2013 with the cult-favorite Active Botanical Serum, rapid product launch cadence was never a priority. “Products happen when they happen,” Gargiulo tells Fast Company. “I’m very lucky, I don’t have investors [saying] ‘you need to have innovation.’ So we get to be very focused on only bringing products to market that are going to live up to the standards we have.”

Those standards are rooted in performance, quality, and sustainability, and are inspired by Gargiulo’s family winemaking background in the Napa Valley (hence the brand name). “I grew up in this community that places a really high value on how something is made, the quality of the raw materials, the intention behind the formulas,” she says. “It really formed my idea of what luxury is.” The key difference, she notes, is in the final product. “In wine, you’re trying to create the wine that’s the most enjoyable. In skincare, you’re trying to create the most beneficial formulas.” She came up with the idea of Vintner’s Daughter around the time of her first pregnancy when she started meticulously scrutinizing labels. Many skincare products, she explains, are made with synthetic ingredients, and though some are made with plant extracts or powders, “very few are made with whole plants.”

Every Vintner’s Daughter product starts with the brand’s Phyto Radiance Infusion, a blend of nutrient-dense whole botanicals. The process is time-consuming—and quite expensive. The Active Botanical Serum retails for $195, and the Active Treatment Essence is $225, while the new Active Renewal Cleanser is $98. Still, devotees don’t seem to mind the high price tag. The headline of a review from The Zoe Report: “TZR Editors Would Live On Ramen for This Cult-Favorite Serum.” Following the success of the serum, the brand launched the essence in 2019. Per Gargiulo, the cleanser rounds out the brand’s trifecta.

April Gargiulo [Photo: Courtesy Vintner’s Daughter] “For years, this is how we have explained Vintner’s Daughter: Cleanse, apply essence, apply serum, you’re finished,” she says. But she never had a cleanser she could “confidently” recommend. “About four years ago, I started thinking, ‘How could we create a cleanser that lives up to our standards?’” Having no set deadline meant they could take their time on the formula, and it happened to coincide with the brand’s 10th anniversary. “I always say we move at the speed of quality,” Gargiulo says.

In the industry, smaller ranges of product offerings are becoming more common, although most beauty brands don’t space their launches as far apart as Vintner’s Daughter. Dieux Skin has just four core SKUs, and Eadem, a line designed with women of color in mind, has only three. Even Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin, which launched last June to great fanfare, counts just three hero products in its lineup. According to Tina Craig, founder of U Beauty, a skincare line comprising only nine products, the brand won’t launch something that doesn’t solve a clear need for their consumer. “We always ask: Do we need this product? Why? How will it benefit the consumer in the long term?” she tells Fast Company. “If a product fills a white space, solves a problem, and offers cumulative benefit to the user, its development is deemed necessary.”

She says sustainable growth with a smaller assortment is entirely possible, as long as customers’ needs are still met. “Our growth is due to overwhelming customer satisfaction and repeat purchases—much higher than typical for most other brands,” says Craig, adding, “A singular hero product can grow to $50 million in sales, and U Beauty only focuses on launching hero products.” Keeping their most loyal customers happy is the same reason the Vermont-based Ursa Major is putting its resources into upgrading existing formulas as opposed to creating new ones in 2023. “A big part of why we moved to Vermont was to slow down and live a more aware, balanced, and healthy life,” Oliver Sweatman, cofounder of Ursa Major tells Fast Company. “This ethos carries through to our company and products: Our customers don’t want more stuff, faster. Instead, they take their time to seek out and curate healthy essentials that are made with intention and care for the planet, and they appreciate that these things almost always take more time to design, source, test, and make.”

Brand ethos is a driving factor for Vintner’s Daughter as well; the brand knows who it is, and who it isn’t. “We don’t overextend ourselves, we don’t step into spaces where we know we don’t have the mechanisms to be able to deliver,” says Gargiulo. It’s a significant shift in an industry that, even now, values newness. “I’m trying to create a heritage luxury skincare company,” says Gargiulo. “What that means for us is that we’re not trying to create your next product, we’re trying to create your last product.”