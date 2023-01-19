The government reported 171 new ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ sightings

Through 60 Minutes, Congress, and incremental declassification, American citizens have been treated to a closer look into what the U.S. government’s “aliens” desktop folder looks like.
Driving the news
The intelligence community’s (IC) quest to understand elusive UFO-esque unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) sightings has borne fruit. Those fruits, though, don’t offer any conclusive evidence of aliens. (At least, that’s what the declassified UAP report offers.)
Last week, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released an unclassified report on its investigation into UAP reports made over the past 17 years across the nation. The ODNI combed through analysis from the various agencies that make up the U.S. intelligence community.
The report is an update to last year’s findings, which reviewed 144 supposed UAP sightings. Since then, 366 new reports were filed and reviewed, including 247 new reports and 119 from the initial period that hadn’t already been reported.
Why study UAPs?
The U.S. government is more concerned that UAPs are terrestrial aircraft that may pose a threat to national security, rather than an extraterrestrial greeting party. The Pentagon formed the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in July 2022 to coordinate all UAP investigations.
The findings
Of the 366 new UAP sightings reported to ODNI and included in this report, the IC marked more than half as known objects showing “unremarkable characteristics.”
- Of note: More than half of the new sightings came from Navy and Air Force pilots.
- ODNI identified 26 as unmanned aircraft systems (aka drones). Similarly, 163 reports ended up being balloons or “balloon-like entities.”
- Rounding out the list were six entries classified as “clutter.” What’s clutter, you say? Allow us to present the best footnote of all time:
Shout out to anyone who reported a bird or a bag to the FBI.