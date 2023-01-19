The government reported 171 new ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ sightings

Through 60 Minutes, Congress, and incremental declassification, American citizens have been treated to a closer look into what the U.S. government’s “aliens” desktop folder looks like.

Driving the news

The intelligence community’s (IC) quest to understand elusive UFO-esque unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) sightings has borne fruit. Those fruits, though, don’t offer any conclusive evidence of aliens. (At least, that’s what the declassified UAP report offers.)

Last week, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released an unclassified report on its investigation into UAP reports made over the past 17 years across the nation. The ODNI combed through analysis from the various agencies that make up the U.S. intelligence community.

The report is an update to last year’s findings, which reviewed 144 supposed UAP sightings. Since then, 366 new reports were filed and reviewed, including 247 new reports and 119 from the initial period that hadn’t already been reported.