Why schedule sanity is workers’ new Fight for $15

In the depths of the Great Recession, sociology graduate students Kristen Harknett and Daniel Schneider were interviewing families as part of a longitudinal study. They weren’t surprised to learn that those who had experienced job loss or foreclosure were suffering. What did surprise them was that even families who held onto their incomes and homes were struggling “just because of that experience of uncertainty,” Harknett says.

They realized they were onto something: Financial chaos can be as harmful to families as direct hardship. They homed in on low-wage workers’ decreasing ability to control their work schedules, which has led to “everyday unease and unknowing and risk in your everyday life,” Schneider says, as a concrete manifestation of it.

Like good sociologists—Harknett is now an associate professor of sociology at the University of California, San Francisco, and Schneider is a sociology professor at Harvard—they turned to established economic data sets expecting to be able to quantify their qualitative findings. But they came up empty handed.

So, Harknett and Schneider would eventually found what is now called The Shift Project to collect their own data on low-income workers. What they’ve discovered is that almost 60% of hourly service sector workers have variable work schedules. A quarter get on-call shifts that require them to be available for work at any time, over 60% receive their schedules with less than two weeks’ notice, and half have done a “clopening” where they worked a closing shift and had to return in the morning to open back up. Fifty percent have no input into their schedules at all.