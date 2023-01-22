Why schedule sanity is workers’ new Fight for $15

In the depths of the Great Recession, sociology graduate students Kristen Harknett and Daniel Schneider were interviewing families as part of a longitudinal study. They weren’t surprised to learn that those who had experienced job loss or foreclosure were suffering. What did surprise them was that even families who held onto their incomes and homes were struggling “just because of that experience of uncertainty,” Harknett says.
They realized they were onto something: Financial chaos can be as harmful to families as direct hardship. They homed in on low-wage workers’ decreasing ability to control their work schedules, which has led to “everyday unease and unknowing and risk in your everyday life,” Schneider says, as a concrete manifestation of it.
Like good sociologists—Harknett is now an associate professor of sociology at the University of California, San Francisco, and Schneider is a sociology professor at Harvard—they turned to established economic data sets expecting to be able to quantify their qualitative findings. But they came up empty handed.
So, Harknett and Schneider would eventually found what is now called The Shift Project to collect their own data on low-income workers. What they’ve discovered is that almost 60% of hourly service sector workers have variable work schedules. A quarter get on-call shifts that require them to be available for work at any time, over 60% receive their schedules with less than two weeks’ notice, and half have done a “clopening” where they worked a closing shift and had to return in the morning to open back up. Fifty percent have no input into their schedules at all.
All of this chaos takes a serious toll. Harknett and Schneider have found that schedule instability leads to psychological distress, more economic hardship, lower sleep quality, and parenting challenges. They’ve even found that schedules are more salient for workers than wages. When they compared the effects on wellbeing of higher pay and more predictable hours, “predictable schedules blew wages out of the water,” Harknett says. Employers don’t necessarily benefit, either: Chaotic schedules increase turnover, which comes with significant business costs, though many large employers don’t yet seem to have realized it.
While the fight for better pay continues, time has increasingly become a pressing issue for workers. “Life is a set of hours, and time is everything,” Harknett says. “If you don’t have any control over your time . . . it just gets in the way of everything.”
Clocking in
In 2015, San Francisco started enforcing a newly enacted law that requires large retail companies to provide two weeks’ notice of work schedules, pay extra when they change with less than a week’s notice, and pay workers for on-call shifts even if they’re not called in. It was the first of its kind, and it caught the academics’ attention, who realized it was a “golden opportunity,” Harknett says, to study scheduling.