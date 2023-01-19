This startup recycles the trash that you can’t put in your curbside bin

It started with a bag of batteries. A few years ago, Ryan Metzger was organizing the basement in his Seattle house, and as he researched where to take recyclables that couldn’t go in his curbside recycling bin, he started offering to drop off the same materials for neighbors. His son, who was six at the time, helped.

“Every weekend, we would pick one thing in our house and research where it could go—here’s a partner for batteries, and for light bulbs, and paint, and eyeglasses, and on and on,” he says. “We discovered that a lot of options existed. They were just not necessarily known or that accessible.” He posted on neighborhood groups, and hundreds of people started to participate. Eventually, Metzger decided to turn the service into a startup. Ryan Metzger [Photo: Ridwell] The company, called Ridwell, has since expanded to Portland, Oregon; Denver; Minneapolis; Austin; and parts of the Bay Area, and now has more than 90,000 members. Households pay a monthly fee of between $14 and $18 for the service, which picks up their discards every two weeks. Members get a set of bags for presorting items and leave them in a small bin near their door on pickup day. [Photo: Ridwell] Even in cities like Seattle, which has a strong recycling program, “there are still dozens and dozens of categories that don’t work in that system,” says Metzger. That includes plastic wrappers, bags, and other types of plastic film, which can tangle up equipment at recycling centers. The service picks up some things, like plastic film and batteries, with every pickup, and rotates in additional categories, such as towels that can be reused by animal shelters or community support groups.

In many cases, it’s possible to recycle or donate these items elsewhere if you do the research, so Ridwell’s service is more of a convenience. But some things don’t have that option. In Portland, for example, the curbside program doesn’t accept plastic clamshell packaging, and there’s nowhere else to take it. But Ridwell found a partner in Texas that would take the boxes. The company is also now beginning to pilot a program that collects multi-layered plastic, like pet food bags or granola bar wrappers, which aren’t accepted in any curbside program. [Photo: Ridwell] The company focuses on items and materials based on the gaps in local recycling systems and on what customers most want to keep out of their trash cans. “I’ll draw a distinction here from traditional services, where oftentimes it starts with, ‘Well, what can I make money on?’” says Metzger. “We’re much different. We start with what consumers have that they don’t want to go to a landfill. And then we do a really thorough search of technology and if there’s a partner that can take that.” If a municipal recycling program changes—for example, some cities started to pick up batteries after Ridwell launched—it stops taking those items. Ideally, of course, local recycling programs would be able to take everything, and everyone would have access. (Even better, more products would be designed for a circular system that allowed for reuse, so less trash would pile up in the first place.) But till then, Ridwell can help shrink the volume that goes to landfills. “We’re really thrilled every time we see someone who says, ‘Hey, last week, I didn’t have to take the garbage out,’” Metzger says.