Can you trust tax advice on TikTok? We asked 3 experts to fact-check viral #TaxTok videos

This year, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin accepting tax returns on January 23—and, in the run-up to tax season, social media platforms like TikTok have been flooded with an influx of “finfluencers” (finance influencers) hawking tax tips in search of their next viral hit. But, in a world where pretty much anyone can publish almost anything on any platform, how can consumers suss out the wheat from the chaff—and are there any surprise benefits to taking tax tips from TikTok?

“Social media has created an ecosystem of misinformation and half-truths,” says Kenesha Coleman, CPA and certified tax coach. “Influencers spew financial and tax advice—without any practical experience, credentials, or formal training—and the public is eating it up because it gives them hopes of getting rich quick.” Some of the most common tax myths perpetrated on social media that Coleman says her clients bring up include deducting takeout and delivery meals for yourself; deducting personal care services such as hairstyling, nails, make-up and luxury clothing; deducting vehicle expenses if you put a logo on your car; and not reporting tips received in cash. “The problem with the various tax tips, tricks, and strategies you hear on social media is not that they are completely wrong, but rather that they are built on a kernel of truth that is then extrapolated in ways that, if used, could cause a taxpayer to run afoul of the IRS,” says Jason Cherubini, CPA MBA.

He cites one of the most common tax write-offs mentioned on social media platforms: the Mercedes Benz G-Wagen. “There are countless influencers who suggest that you can buy a G-Wagen or other large SUV and offset your taxes by the purchase price,” Cherubini says. “If you buy business equipment (like a business vehicle), then through Section 179 or bonus depreciation, you can expense the full purchase price in the year of acquisition if the vehicle is used 100% for business and you have business revenues to offset. Many of the people that are being targeted with this advice are not going to meet these requirements, and their vehicle purchase would not offset their tax liability.” Sifting through some of the most popular TikTok tax tip hits so far this year, Fast Company found advice recommending everything from paying your children annual salaries to filing as late as possible in the season—all in an effort to maximize write-offs. And when fact-checking these videos with CPAs, we were surprised to find more than just a grain of truth. “Everything is technically ‘true,’ but, as always, the devil is in the details,” says Colin Smith, CPA and founder of CPAExamMaven. “The problem with getting this type of advice via 60-second TikTok videos is it lacks a lot of context, so casual viewers taking this advice to heart may end up with a false sense of confidence that they know the tax rules when in fact there are plenty of ways they can still get tripped up.”

To combat social media misinformation from non-accredited, so-called pros, some CPAs and accounting firms have embarked on content marketing programs of their own. “One way accounting firms are mitigating the breadth of misinformation on social is to be more proactive in providing accurate and vetted information to the general public, and emphasizing the importance of planning,” says Jie Zhu, CPA and International Tax Partner at Petrinovich, Pugh, & Co. And, although “accounting firms often debunk myths as they arise, and endeavor to proactively provide the most accurate and timely information to the public, most do not launch campaigns specifically designed to correct tax myths on social media, as it would be a nearly impossible task due to the sheer volume of information.”

Therein lies an enormous opportunity for the industry: harnessing social media and content marketing to both correct misinformation and provide proactive planning and strategy solutions for clients and the general public. “I think that all CPAs should have a social media account on at least one platform and commit to consistently posting two to three times per week, with one of those being a live video,” Coleman says. “CPA stands for Certified Public Accountant. To me, that means I have a duty to educate the public with proper and adequate finance and tax information. We are not just firms that perform work for our clients. We need to also take an educator approach to teach the public at least the basics of financial literacy.” We took a look at #TaxTok on TikTok to find out what financial advice content creators are talking about ahead of tax season 2023. We also consulted CPAs and tax professionals to find out whether some of these tips garnered from social media pass legal muster. Here’s what we found.

Tax season 2023: True or False? @taxreliefstreet The IRS is warning taxpayers about reporting income over $600 earned on apps like Venmo and PayPal, and they aren’t to be taken lightly on this issue. The recent plus-up in funding and hiring actions underscores the IRS commitment and capacity to make an issue out of this sort of thing, so be wary. #IRS #backtaxes #Venmo #PayPal #taxrelief #taxresolution #backtaxes #taxlevy #offerincompromise #OIC #partialpayinstallmentagreement #PPIA #installmentagreement #IA #penaltyabatement #taxreliefstreet ♬ original sound – Tax Relief Street TikTok tip: If you’ve received more than $600 on platforms such as Venmo and PayPal, you have to report that income Kathy Pickering, chief tax officer, H&R Block: In early 2021, a law was passed lowering the 1099-K threshold for 2022 from $20,000 (and 200 transactions) to $600 from any one platform. For those who received more than $600 through these and/or similar platforms for goods or services, the platform is obligated to send you a 1099-K form to file with your taxes. This change applies to users of PayPal, Venmo, Facebook Marketplace, Airbnb, eBay, or other similar apps, whether using them as a hobby, running a small business, or even just as a consumer. However, on December 23, 2022, the IRS announced a delay in implementing this tax law provision. So, for 2022, the platforms will use the prior year’s rules (with a reporting threshold of $20,000 for over 200 transactions) and the new rule will go into effect next year. It’s important to note that some businesses may still send a 1099-K. They may have either prepared them before the rule was delayed, or they may send forms to all platform users, regardless of the amount received.

Pickering: Tax refunds received are individual and completely based on what an individual earns and what he or she has paid over the course of 2022. That said, many individual tax credits (child tax credit, child and dependent care credit, and earned income credit for taxpayers without children) will be lower for most taxpayers as they have rolled off after the pandemic. @dukelovestaxes IRS Audit rates #taxtok #taxnews #taxes #tax #dukelovestaxes ♬ original sound – Duke Tax TikTok tip: You’re more likely to be audited if you make less than $25,000 than if you make $500,000 a year.​ Smith: True. According to the IRS’s website and most recently amended audit statistics, which covers audits through the 2019 tax year, the $1 to $25,000 income bracket had an audit rate of 0.4% while the $200,000 to $500,000 income bracket had an audit rate of 0.2%, so technically, this headline is true. However, this stat is comparing an entire income bracket with an exact income at the top of another income bracket, which is why it’s misleading.

The next highest income bracket, those making $500,000 to $1 million, has an audit rate of 0.6%. Looking at these numbers and the table as a whole, it’s easy to see that audit rates increase once you get above $500k in income and only go up from there. Using the same logic as this headline, someone hypothetically making $500,001 can legitimately claim to have a higher chance of being audited than someone making less than $25,000. Pickering: The latest IRS audit stats from 2019 may not provide a full picture because the IRS has three years to audit a return, and audits on lower-income taxpayers are generally initiated more quickly than audits on higher income taxpayers.

advertisement

The IRS does examine returns with refundable credits, such as the earned income credit, and thus the percentage of lower income returns examined (or verified) tends to be high. To clarify, the $25,000 income level could refer to income net of deductions. Katharina Reekmans, TurboTax enrolled agent: True. Historically less than 1% of taxpayers are audited. But based on audit rate numbers released by the IRS for tax year 2017 (the table shown in the TikTok), 6.8% of those audited earned no positive income, while only 0.6% of taxpayers earning between $1 to $25,000 were audited. However, only 0.4% of those earning between $200,000 to $500,000 were audited. In that same May 2022 report, based on ongoing audit activity, audit rates for income categories between $500,000 and $1 million doubled to 0.6%. Audit rates for the $1 million to $5 million category more than doubled to 1.3%, and taxpayers earning more than $10 million jumped four times, reaching 8%.

Also, this video doesn’t take into account that assets such as stocks or real estate may in fact lose value between the time of the decedent’s death and when the beneficiary is reasonably able to sell the property. Depending on the nature of the assets, it might make sense to distribute the property to maximize the value they pass along to their loved ones rather than transferring them a volatile asset that may lose significant value (e.g. Tesla stock, cryptocurrency, etc.). @your.tax.coach ATTN BUSINESS OWNERS W/ KIDS 📣 Add your kids to payroll! You don’t want to miss out on this tax-saving strategy! #taxtok #taxprofessional #accountantsoftiktok #smallbiztiktok #taxstrategy ♬ Addicted – KING COLE TikTok tip: If you own a business, you can “pay your kids” $12,950 per year tax-free and start and contribute to a Roth IRA for them. Smith: Mostly true, but certain situations may still create tax obligations. As a business owner, you can hire your kids to work in your business and in 2022 can pay them up to $12,950 (the standard deduction amount for 2022) without them having to owe any individual income tax come tax time. Having earned income would also qualify them (or you on their behalf) to make Roth IRA contributions.

However, child employees (those earning a W-2) are still subject to income tax withholdings. That means you’ll have to withhold and pay income taxes on their earnings throughout the year. As long as their total annual income stays below the standard deduction amount, these taxes will eventually be credited / refunded when you file your taxes. Also, if your child is over the age of 18, then their earnings will also be subject to social security and Medicaid taxes. Regardless of how much you pay your kids, they must be doing legitimate work for the business and be paid a reasonable wage commensurate with the work they perform. It’s one thing to save money on taxes, but all of those savings go out the window if the IRS audits you and you end up paying fines and interest for breaking the rules. Reekmans: Yes, it is possible for you to employ your child to do meaningful tasks for your business and potentially become a millionaire at retirement. To reach that projected $2.3 million she states in the video, you must assume that the average rate of return on the $30,000 in the index fund where the Roth IRA is invested is producing at a rate over the course of years up until retirement has been able to compound enough interest. Also, there are rules around the business structure type and up to what earnings are tax-free.

@ahadthecpa More money in your pockets starting Jan 2023 #tax #taxes #taxnews #taxtok #taxhelp #paycheck ♬ original sound – Ahad the CPA | Tax Expert TikTok tip: Fewer taxes will be taken out of paychecks beginning in January 2023. Smith: True, but this should be clarified that fewer federal taxes will be deducted from paychecks beginning this month assuming one’s income doesn’t change and all else remains equal. The discussion in this video is supported by the IRS’s published income bracket changes for 2023. As with any general advice, one’s individual tax situation may be different and could actually pay more taxes in January 2023 versus December 2022. Things to watch out for that could lead to higher taxes include getting a raise or bonus going into effect on January 1, no longer making contributions to a health-savings account (which comes out pretax and reduces your taxable base), or changes to your withholdings via form W-4—these can all potentially lead to higher amounts being withheld from your paycheck.

Reekmans: True, but only if your income stays the same as in 2022. That’s because you could be paying a lower base rate for federal taxes as the 2023 federal income tax brackets shifted higher by 7%. While federal income tax brackets shift yearly, the adjustments seem more significant in 2023 due to inflation hitting record highs. However, you may not feel that extra take-home pay because of the increasing prices of most goods. @addison.jarman How Section 179 works for car tax write-offs 🙌🏼 #fintok #taxdeduction #section179 ♬ original sound – Addison Jarman TikTok tip: You can write off your car in the first year of ownership if it weighs over 6,000 pounds. Smith: Somewhat true, but also very misleading. This tax benefit falls under the Section 179 tax depreciation rule that allows you to depreciate the full cost of equipment placed in service during the tax year you acquire it, assuming more than 50% of its use is for business purposes. The purchase of a truck or a van that weighs over 6,000 pounds can qualify for the deduction and may receive a full write-off as the video states. However, the video shows an Escalade in the background and the IRS has specific limits on SUVs and vehicles like this. For 2022, the maximum Sec 179 deduction you may take on an SUV or “any 4-wheeled vehicle primarily designed or used to carry passengers over public streets, roads, or highways that is rated at more than 6,000 pounds gross vehicle weight and not more than 14,000 pounds gross vehicle weight” is $27,000.

Additionally, you may be subject to depreciation recapture in a subsequent year if the business use of the vehicle drops below 50%. Reekmans: True, but the catch to being able to deduct 100% of the cost of the vehicle is that the business must have a net profit that exceeds the cost of the vehicle (i.e., in her example, the business nets $350K and the cost of the vehicle was $100K). You could not deduct the full cost if the price of the vehicle is more than the net profit of the business. In addition, the vehicle must be used for business at least 51% of the time.