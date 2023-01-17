Report: Microsoft plans to lay off as many as 11,000 people Wednesday

Microsoft appears set to be the next tech giant to slash its workforce in anticipation of a global economic slowdown.

Several reports, from Bloomberg, Reuters, and others, say the company plans to cut thousands of jobs in a retrenchment. Sky News reports the layoffs will amount to roughly 5% of Microsoft’s workforce, which works out to approximately 11,000 positions. Microsoft declined to comment on the reports. This round of cuts would be significantly larger than last year’s staff reductions at Microsoft. In those cuts, which took place in October and July, 1% of the workforce (roughly 2,000 people) lost their jobs. The company has also eliminated open positions and halted hiring.

Microsoft had 221,000 full-time employees as of June 30 last year. Some 122,000 of those were in the United States, and 99,000 were located in other areas of the world. Unlike several other tech giants, Microsoft, until now, has resisted large-scale layoffs. Earlier this month, though, CEO Satya Nadella warned of sustained turbulence in the tech sector, telling India’s TV18, “The next two years are probably going to be the most challenging. We did have a lot of acceleration during the pandemic, and there’s some amount of normalization of that demand. And on top of it, there is a real recession in large parts of the world. . . . We will have to adjust.” The company is hardly alone. Meta laid off 11,000 workers last year in the first broad workforce reduction at the social media giant. And Amazon’s recent layoffs will result in 18,000 employees losing their jobs. Salesforce laid off roughly 8,000 people in late October. And Snap cut its staff by 20%, leaving 1,200 people out of work.

Expand to continue reading ↓