Upwork, the independent workforce platform, has released its 2024 list of the most in-demand skills for tech, design, marketing, and more.

These are the top skills you need as a freelancer in 2024

[Photo: Getty Images]

BY Samar Marwan

Approximately 64 million Americans opted for temporary, contract, freelance, or gig work in 2023, according to freelance platform Upwork’s “Freelance Forward”. That’s an increase of 4 million over 2022—which itself was an all-time high. According to the study, around 38% of the U.S. workforce performed freelance work in the past 12 months, including those who engaged in independent work outside of their full-time positions.

But what skills are these freelancers being paid for? Upwork has also released a report on that, ranking the most highly sought-after freelance skills in:

  • Data science and analytics
  • Coding and web development
  • Sales and marketing
  • Accounting and consulting
  • Customer service and administration
  • Design 

In each category, Upwork also flagged the fastest growing skills. 

As tens of thousands of workers across tech, finance, manufacturing, and real estate cope with the permanent reality of an unstable job market, more people are turning to independent work. Here are the most in-demand skills for 2024, according to Upwork.

advertisement

IN-DEMAND DATA SCIENCE AND ANALYTICS SKILLS

  1. Data Analytics
  2. Machine Learning
  3. Data Visualization
  4. Data Extraction
  5. Data Engineering
  6. Data Processing
  7. Data Mining
  8. Experimentation & Testing
  9. Deep Learning
  10. Generative AI Modeling

Fastest growing data and analytics skills

  • Generative AI Modeling 
  • Machine Learning
  • Data Analytics

IN-DEMAND CODING AND WEB DEVELOPMENT SKILLS

  1. Full Stack Development
  2. Front-End Development
  3. Web Design
  4. Mobile App Development
  5. Back-End Development
  6. Ecommerce Website Development
  7. UX/UI Design
  8. Scripting & Automation
  9. CMS Development
  10. Manual Testing

Fastest growing coding and web dev skills

  • Scripting & Automation
  • Database Development
  • Web Design

IN-DEMAND SALES AND MARKETING SKILLS 

  1. Social Media Marketing
  2. SEO
  3. Sales & Business Development
  4. Lead Generation
  5. Telemarketing
  6. Search Engine Marketing
  7. Marketing Automation
  8. Email Marketing
  9. Marketing Strategy
  10. Campaign Management

Fastest growing sales and marketing skills

  • Marketing Automation 
  • Sales & Business Development
  • Email Marketing

IN-DEMAND ACCOUNTING AND CONSULTING SKILLS

  1. Accounting
  2. Bookkeeping
  3. Recruiting & Talent Sourcing
  4. Financial Analysis & Modeling
  5. Management Consulting
  6. HR Administration
  7. Instructional Design
  8. Business Analysis & Strategy
  9. Tax Preparation
  10. Financial Management

Fastest growing accounting and consulting skills

  • Personal Coaching
  • Financial Management
  • Bookkeeping

IN-DEMAND CUSTOMER SERVICE AND ADMINISTRATIVE SKILLS

  1. General Virtual Assistance
  2. Data Entry
  3. Digital Project Management
  4. General Research Services
  5. Dropshipping & Order Processing
  6. Market Research
  7. Executive Virtual Assistance
  8. Manual Transcription
  9. Development & IT Project Management
  10. Medical Virtual Assistance

Fastest growing customer service and admin support skills

  • Business Project Management 
  • Medical Virtual Assistance
  • Supply Chain & Logistics Project Management

IN-DEMAND DESIGN AND CREATIVE SKILLS

  1. Graphic Design
  2. Video Editing
  3. Presentation Design
  4. Illustration
  5. Image Editing
  6. 3D Animation
  7. Video Production
  8. Product & Industrial Design
  9. Cartoon & Comic Illustration
  10. Logo Design

Fastest growing design and creative skills

  • Packaging Design
  • Music Production 
  • Videography

Upwork determined the list by looking at earnings data for freelancers on its platform for the 2023 calendar year in the above skills.

Samar (suh·mr) Marwan is a freelance news writer for Fast Company, covering business, environmental, social, political, health and wellness, trending, and breaking news.

