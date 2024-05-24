These are the top skills you need as a freelancer in 2024

Approximately 64 million Americans opted for temporary, contract, freelance, or gig work in 2023, according to freelance platform Upwork’s “ Freelance Forward ”. That’s an increase of 4 million over 2022—which itself was an all-time high. According to the study, around 38% of the U.S. workforce performed freelance work in the past 12 months, including those who engaged in independent work outside of their full-time positions.

But what skills are these freelancers being paid for? Upwork has also released a report on that, ranking the most highly sought-after freelance skills in:

Data science and analytics

Coding and web development

Sales and marketing

Accounting and consulting

Customer service and administration

Design

In each category, Upwork also flagged the fastest growing skills.

As tens of thousands of workers across tech, finance, manufacturing, and real estate cope with the permanent reality of an unstable job market, more people are turning to independent work. Here are the most in-demand skills for 2024, according to Upwork.