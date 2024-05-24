These are the top skills you need as a freelancer in 2024

Approximately 64 million Americans opted for temporary, contract, freelance, or gig work in 2023, according to freelance platform Upwork’s “Freelance Forward”. That’s an increase of 4 million over 2022—which itself was an all-time high. According to the study, around 38% of the U.S. workforce performed freelance work in the past 12 months, including those who engaged in independent work outside of their full-time positions.
But what skills are these freelancers being paid for? Upwork has also released a report on that, ranking the most highly sought-after freelance skills in:
- Data science and analytics
- Coding and web development
- Sales and marketing
- Accounting and consulting
- Customer service and administration
- Design
In each category, Upwork also flagged the fastest growing skills.
As tens of thousands of workers across tech, finance, manufacturing, and real estate cope with the permanent reality of an unstable job market, more people are turning to independent work. Here are the most in-demand skills for 2024, according to Upwork.
IN-DEMAND DATA SCIENCE AND ANALYTICS SKILLS
- Data Analytics
- Machine Learning
- Data Visualization
- Data Extraction
- Data Engineering
- Data Processing
- Data Mining
- Experimentation & Testing
- Deep Learning
- Generative AI Modeling
Fastest growing data and analytics skills
- Generative AI Modeling
- Machine Learning
- Data Analytics
IN-DEMAND CODING AND WEB DEVELOPMENT SKILLS
- Full Stack Development
- Front-End Development
- Web Design
- Mobile App Development
- Back-End Development
- Ecommerce Website Development
- UX/UI Design
- Scripting & Automation
- CMS Development
- Manual Testing
Fastest growing coding and web dev skills
- Scripting & Automation
- Database Development
- Web Design
IN-DEMAND SALES AND MARKETING SKILLS
- Social Media Marketing
- SEO
- Sales & Business Development
- Lead Generation
- Telemarketing
- Search Engine Marketing
- Marketing Automation
- Email Marketing
- Marketing Strategy
- Campaign Management
Fastest growing sales and marketing skills
- Marketing Automation
- Sales & Business Development
- Email Marketing
IN-DEMAND ACCOUNTING AND CONSULTING SKILLS
- Accounting
- Bookkeeping
- Recruiting & Talent Sourcing
- Financial Analysis & Modeling
- Management Consulting
- HR Administration
- Instructional Design
- Business Analysis & Strategy
- Tax Preparation
- Financial Management
Fastest growing accounting and consulting skills
- Personal Coaching
- Financial Management
- Bookkeeping
IN-DEMAND CUSTOMER SERVICE AND ADMINISTRATIVE SKILLS
- General Virtual Assistance
- Data Entry
- Digital Project Management
- General Research Services
- Dropshipping & Order Processing
- Market Research
- Executive Virtual Assistance
- Manual Transcription
- Development & IT Project Management
- Medical Virtual Assistance
Fastest growing customer service and admin support skills
- Business Project Management
- Medical Virtual Assistance
- Supply Chain & Logistics Project Management
IN-DEMAND DESIGN AND CREATIVE SKILLS
- Graphic Design
- Video Editing
- Presentation Design
- Illustration
- Image Editing
- 3D Animation
- Video Production
- Product & Industrial Design
- Cartoon & Comic Illustration
- Logo Design
Fastest growing design and creative skills
- Packaging Design
- Music Production
- Videography
Upwork determined the list by looking at earnings data for freelancers on its platform for the 2023 calendar year in the above skills.
