5 challenges job seekers should plan for in 2023

The labor market is constantly evolving; it is being shaped by the ever-changing economy and emerging new technologies.

This evolution can also lead to both opportunities and hurdles for job seekers. Understanding these opportunities can help you find a job that aligns with your skills and passions—and understanding the hurdles ahead can help you mitigate any challenges you may face and allow you to plan for job-hunting success in the year ahead. Here are five challenges job seekers may face in 2023, and how to overcome each one. Competition in the job market Right now, the U.S. labor market seems to be split down the middle. On the one hand, industries like healthcare are thriving with lots of available positions. On the other hand, industries like finance have seen big drops in vacancies over the past couple of months.

There are also a large number of layoffs being made in the tech sector, which has a knock-on effect across the whole job market. So, with fewer jobs available and more professionals in the industry vying for a new position, these roles will be harder to secure. In 2023, we are likely to see this happen across more than just the tech industry. This will reduce the number of jobs being advertised and make those that are far more competitive. In order to beat out the competition, job seekers will need to improve their résumés and make sure they are tailoring each application for each position. In general, they will need to put in more time and effort into their job searches than they would in a more buoyant job market.

A lack of industry experience Are you concerned about the stability of your current industry? Or have you lost a job in your current industry? Whatever the case may be, many workers will be changing industries next year. Landing a role in a field in which you have no industry experience can be difficult. If you are a more senior professional, you may have to accept a demotion or start from the bottom of the ladder. This can be frustrating, but by focusing on promoting your transferable skills and using courses and other learning platforms to boost your skill set, you can greatly increase your suitability for a new sector and put yourself in a much better position to land a desirable role.

Applicant Tracking Systems It’s not just the economy that you must be aware of: Technology is also having an impact on the labor market today. Applicant Tracking Systems (ATSes)—software that automates administrative tasks in recruitment and hiring—have become mainstream. In fact, it is estimated that the global ATS market will be worth a staggering $2.85 billion by the year 2025. It’s clear then that an increasing number of hiring professionals are relying on these tools to help manage their recruitment needs. This brings about another key challenge for job hunters. Simply writing a résumé is no longer enough. Applicants must make sure that every application submitted is optimized for ATSes in order to have their work seen by a real person.

This means that applicants should take more time and care when writing their résumés and ensure that they use relevant keywords from the job description throughout. They should also structure the information in a clear and logical order, to ensure that it can be read and understood by résumé-parsing software. Automation Automation has revolutionized so many business functions. However, it has also made labor-intensive roles redundant, and robots have already begun replacing humans in some aspects of the workplace. Positions that involve lots of repetitive tasks or basic data entry may be ripe for automation. Over time, this can lead to redundancy and may force workers to evolve.

Fortunately, it’s not all doom and gloom; there will always be tasks that require the human touch. Therefore, job seekers should continue to strengthen their transferable skills throughout 2023—skills like creativity, communication, cultural awareness, and other important soft skills employers are looking for. Confidence With all this in mind, is it any wonder that workers might be feeling wary and slightly apprehensive about the job-search process? Whether it’s changing industries, reskilling, or fighting to beat out the competition, these hurdles can take a toll on even the most seasoned professional. But workers can’t let a wavering confidence slow them down.

A positive attitude and the belief that you will find the role that’s right for you will be absolutely vital for success in 2023. Andrew Fennell is the founder and director of StandOut CV, a leading CV builder and careers advice website.