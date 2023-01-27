Fast company logo
Add some motion to your meetings with these great, free Zoom virtual backgrounds.

[Images:
Helena Lopes/Unsplash; Pexels]

BY Doug Aamoth

When it comes to hunting down free Zoom video backgrounds, the “you get what you pay for” mantra often holds true. However, these sites offer up actually good, actually free videos that make for worthwhile inclusions into the Virtual Backgrounds section of your Zoom software.

Wait, you can use video backgrounds in Zoom?

Yes, you can. And it’s easy!

If you’re not currently in a meeting, open up the Zoom app on your computer, click the little gear icon in the upper-right corner, then choose “Background & Effects” from the left-hand nav.

Then in the Virtual Backgrounds section, click the little plus sign and choose Add Video. Once your video is loaded in, simply choose it from the list to activate it.

If you’re in a meeting, click the little arrow in the upper-right corner of the camera icon in the bar at the bottom of the screen. Then click “Choose Virtual Background” and follow the instructions above to load up a video.

Now, with that out of the way, here’s where to find some high-quality videos.

Coverr: 200+ free videos

Website Coverr has a very nice mix of nature and urban backgrounds numbering in the hundreds.

Doug Aamoth is a former writer and editor at TechCrunch and TIME Magazine, and has written for Fast Company, PCWorld, MONEY Magazine, and several other publications. With more than 20 years in consumer electronics, tech media, digital video, and software, his goal is to make technology approachable and useful for everyone, helping readers stay informed, productive, and secure in the digital age. More

