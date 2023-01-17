Meta’s Oversight Board has urged the company to update its policies on adult nudity to create a more inclusive approach that will prevent enforcement errors for transgender and nonbinary people.
In a blog post, the board, which acts as a neutral arbiter and outside council for policy decisions, said Meta “should change its approach to managing nudity on its platforms by defining clear criteria to govern the Adult Nudity and Sexual Activity policy, which ensure all users are treated in a manner consistent with human rights standards.”
The recommendation comes following the removal of two separate posts on Instagram (one in 2021, the other last year), in which a couple that identify as transgender and nonbinary posted bare-chested images with their nipples covered. Following a series of alerts by Meta’s automated systems, the pictures were reviewed and removed for violation of the site’s Community Standards.
At the time, Meta ruled that the posts broke its rules on sexual solicitation, since they noted that one half of the couple planned to undergo surgery to create a flatter chest and mentioned a fundraising page they had created to pay for that, while discussing trans healthcare.
Upon appeal, Meta reversed the decision, but the Oversight Board decided to look into the case nonetheless. The board comprises 20 outside experts and civic leaders who have a broad range of expertise. All the board’s decisions are “binding,” according to Meta and the board.
Meta’s current nudity policies prohibit images containing female nipples, other than in specific circumstances, such as breastfeeding and gender-confirmation surgery. However, the board found, “this policy is based on a binary view of gender and a distinction between male and female bodies. Such an approach makes it unclear how the rules apply to intersex, nonbinary, and transgender people.”
That makes reviewing such images impractical, given the number of images reviewers have to examine on an average day. And the board found that the current policies are “unworkable in practice.”