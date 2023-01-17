Meta’s Oversight Board has urged the company to update its policies on adult nudity to create a more inclusive approach that will prevent enforcement errors for transgender and nonbinary people.

In a blog post, the board, which acts as a neutral arbiter and outside council for policy decisions, said Meta “should change its approach to managing nudity on its platforms by defining clear criteria to govern the Adult Nudity and Sexual Activity policy, which ensure all users are treated in a manner consistent with human rights standards.”

The recommendation comes following the removal of two separate posts on Instagram (one in 2021, the other last year), in which a couple that identify as transgender and nonbinary posted bare-chested images with their nipples covered. Following a series of alerts by Meta’s automated systems, the pictures were reviewed and removed for violation of the site’s Community Standards.

At the time, Meta ruled that the posts broke its rules on sexual solicitation, since they noted that one half of the couple planned to undergo surgery to create a flatter chest and mentioned a fundraising page they had created to pay for that, while discussing trans healthcare.