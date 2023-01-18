6 crucial emails every job seeker should write

Smart job seekers pave the road to success with a series of well-crafted letters or emails. These are the letters that create networking opportunities, accompany your résumé, keep hope alive when you think you’ve been ghosted, and thank everyone who has helped you.

Some of your letters could be handwritten—that’s a nice touch. But they also can be emails. Just make sure each one is customized. Everyone you write to deserves the respect of a well-targeted letter. Here are the six notes you should write—and what you should say in each: 1. An email to a networking contact The first email you’re likely to write is one requesting a meeting with a networking contact. Take time to create a warm, well-crafted email.

Be respectful in your opening. Don’t begin “Hey,” or “How’s it going.” Don’t diminish the meeting you’re asking for by calling it a “chat” or saying you want to “pick their brain.” Show respect and explain why you believe that person is well-positioned to help you. Emphasize their stature, reputation, or career savvy. In the body of the letter, present a clear vision of what you would like to get out of the meeting, and what you feel you can offer a prospective employer. Use confident language: no caveats (“possibly,” or “maybe”), no tentative verbs (“I think,” “I feel,” or “I might”), and no filler words ( “like.”) Conclude with an action statement that suggests next steps. For example, say you would appreciate an in-person meeting or a Zoom call, and suggest a timeframe.

2. An email after the networking meeting Always say “thank you” for a networking meeting by writing a timely and well-structured letter to the person with whom you’ve met. The letter ideally should be sent within hours of your meeting. It can be an email, or a handwritten note delivered to the address of the person you met with, if you have that information. Use a simple three paragraph formula. Open with a message of gratitude. In the middle paragraph emphasize what you have learned from your contact and how helpful the discussion was. In the closing paragraph, mention the next steps agreed upon at the meeting, whether those steps are to be taken by you or by your contact.

3. A cover letter accompanying your résumé Always send a cover letter with your résumé unless the employer specifically says not to. A poll by the recruitment firm Robert Half notes that 90% of executives consider cover letters “invaluable when assessing candidates.” Open with a reference to the job, and a one sentence message that explains why you believe you’re well-suited for the role. In the next paragraph or two, explain your fit and underscore your strengths. Close with a brief paragraph that defines what you’d like to see next. A good cover letter lets your personality come through. Use warm, energetic language. Talk about your “passion,” your “excitement,” your “confidence,” and your “career success.” In short, be positive about what you’ll bring to the employer and make the letter inspiring.

4. A note following up after a job interview This is the big one! Be sure to send a timely thank-you letter to everyone who interviews you. In the letter, reinforce the positive things that came out of the interview. The opening paragraph should begin with “thank you” and “it was an amazing interview” or “I loved our conversation.” Then state your message—emphasizing that you feel more certain than ever that this is the role for you. In the next paragraph talk about the reasons for your excitement and the role you see yourself playing, should you be chosen. This is your opportunity to inspire decision makers by highlighting the excellent fit between what that employer is looking for and what you will bring to the role.

The last paragraph is your call to action: Recap what the next steps are and your excitement about the opportunity of moving forward. 5. An email if you feel you’ve been ghosted Suppose you’ve had an interview—perhaps several—and now you wait . . . and wait . . . and all you hear is dead silence. You aren’t alone. A recent study reported that 77% of job seekers say they have been ghosted by a prospective employer. What should you do? Don’t assume the worst. Wait a week or so after you were supposed to hear and then write an email to that employer. If you don’t hear back from your email, wait another week and try a different approach: perhaps a phone call or an email to someone else you’ve met with in the company.

In your correspondence, don’t show any signs of impatience, anger, or even uncertainty. Don’t imply that what you have already shown them is inadequate (as in, “if you need anything more from me, just let me know.”) Instead, stay strong and project confidence. It’s very possible that they do want to hire you, but there could have been a change of personnel, or the hiring process may be delayed. Remember: It’s not always about you. Other factors come into play. 6. A ‘Wow, I got the job!’ letter The last letter you’ll need to write is one to anyone who has helped you, letting them know that you’ve landed your dream job.

Once I helped the daughter of a family friend with her résumé and cover letter. She landed the job she had long desired, but never let me know about her success. Hearing nothing, I assumed she was still searching for employment. When I later saw her dad, I asked, “Is Ruby still looking for her dream job?” “Oh, she found it,” he said. I was disappointed that she hadn’t had the courtesy of letting me know. When you don’t let those who have helped you know that you’ve landed the job, they will be disappointed in you, and probably won’t want to assist you next time you’re looking for work. Saying “thank you,” should be a no-brainer when you get that dream job. It’s a win for you and a win for those who were there when you needed them.