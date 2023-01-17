Employers beware: Even your ‘loyal’ Gen Z workers may still be looking for another job

Employers have cause for concern when it comes to Gen Z workers staying put, suggests a new report by the Oliver Wyman Forum. Among other things surrounding Gen Z, the report delves into the youngest working generation’s views on employment and what they seek to get out of it.

One of the most interesting bits of information gleaned from the report is that while Gen Z respondents view themselves as loyal to their employer—a full 70% do—those loyal Gen Z employees are nonetheless “still actively or passively seeking new jobs.”

This incongruity can be explained by another finding in the report. More than the millennial and Gen X generations before them, Gen Z views employment as transactional in nature. They see work very pragmatically, as a means to an end—something they can do to make cash, so they can enjoy their life outside of the office. In other words, Gen Z finds meaning not in their careers but in their everyday passions.

This way of thinking is largely driven by the effects of the pandemic and an average worker’s mounting debt. As the report notes: “[Gen Z’s] resistance to the status quo has been a decade or more in the making and was accelerated by the pandemic. They witnessed their siblings struggle with student debt and their parents work slavishly before getting laid off, and they have less desire to be another cog in the machine.”