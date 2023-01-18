How Miss Universe’s new owner wants to change the beauty pageant

On Saturday, Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe 2022 in New Orleans. The international pageant queen won at a time when the competition is rapidly changing: This year marked the first time in the competition’s history both married women and mothers were allowed to participate after being previously barred from the competition (though the age limit remains 28 years old).

Many of these changes come from the competition’s new ownership. In October last year, Thai business tycoon Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip made history as the first woman—and first transgender woman—to own Miss Universe. The CEO of the Thailand-based media company JKN Global Group took over the franchise from IMG. Prior to that, Miss Universe and all its other pageants including Miss USA and Miss Teen USA was owned by former president Donald Trump for two decades. Few viewers would accuse the Miss Universe brand of being too progressive, but Jakrajutatip is seeking to change that: When she purchased the brand for $20 million, she said that she would revamp it to uplift women and those from LGBTQ communities. Jakrajutatip has vowed to begin this new chapter that’s inclusive and respectful to all women. JKN Global Group is one Thailand’s biggest media companies with subsidiaries in home shopping, beverages, and the cosmetics industries as well as entertainment and television programs. Jakrajutatip herself has also appeared in numerous reality television shows in her home country like Shark Tank and hosted Thai Project Runway. In addition to her business ventures, Jakrajutatip established the nonprofit Life Inspired For Transsexuals Foundation, to promote and protect trans rights. Here, she talks revitalizing the Miss Universe brand and making it more inclusive. Fast Company: Do you remember the first time you watched Miss Universe?

Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip: I was a girl who was trapped in the wrong body. I didn’t want to tell anyone about my true identity. So at a young age, watching beauty pageants was a big relief for me. I’ve watched them since 1988. I’ve never stopped until now. It gives me inspiration because it’s about glory, desire, and the fulfillment of women. FC: You started your career working at your family’s video shop, before launching your own company. What inspired you to get involved in media? AJJ: As I got older, I watched Oprah Winfrey. At that time, we did not have access to her show, because I was in Thailand. So I saw the news clip and she had a voice of her own by having a television talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. I thought, well, this is perfect. I would love to have the microphone myself. I wanted to become the perfect speaker. I went to study abroad in Sydney and worked at a gas station to pay my student fees. After I finished my bachelor’s degree, I returned to Thailand to work in my family business—a small home video shop. I transformed it to become a conglomerate media company.

FC: What was so inspiring about Oprah? AJJ: I always go back to Oprah . . . seeing her with a microphone and creating her own platform. I really have to use the personality that I have. I was born as a trans woman. I have to use it to serve my true calling. That’s why I thought, okay, this is the reason that I was born as a trans woman: to lead, to teach, and to inspire people to transform, to overcome the obstacles and to become the best version of themselves. FC: How and when did you decide to buy the Miss Universe brand?

AJJ: I happen to know [former owners] Endeavor and IMG for a long time. I sat down with them and I just told them the truth. I said, I don’t think that you are suitable to do all this. I think I should own all these companies instead. You don’t know one single damn thing about beauty pageants and you don’t know women more than me. So I think this company should be run by a woman—in fact a trans woman. I know what I have to do in order to transform and to inspire them to be the best version of themselves. I would love to have the new paradigm of the global women’s empowerment platform, which is called Miss Universe, and I was born for it. FC: What are some of the changes you have implemented at Miss Universe? AJJ: In the final competition, everyone I put on the stage is a woman. From the two hosts, two commentators, the judges, and the owner to the president of the company and the CEO of the company—they are all women. I want to announce to the whole world that this is feminism power—this is really the empowerment of women.

The surroundings, the atmosphere, the ambience, and the questions we ask contestants—everything is about transformation or leadership. As a trans woman, I learn how to transform myself a lot. That’s why I say, transformational leadership is my motto this year. The crown this year is called Force For Good. You have to turn pain into power, you have to force yourself to be better to be good. That is the message everyone should see. What is [Miss Universe] service to the world? When you become Miss Universe, what would you do as a transformational leader? It’s not about just owning the crown, but being the crown. FC: Some people criticize pageants for promoting a certain standard of beauty that can be considered unhealthy or eurocentric. What are your thoughts? AJJ: [Miss Universe] is all about the celebration of feminism and the operation of your own culture. I would never have this woman’s swimsuit round, which we call preliminary, to objectify women. We have been here for 71 years now and we know what we do. We know how to lift the spirit of our women. We know how to inspire all the women around the world. That is the meaning of Miss Universe.

FC: What do you hope for the future of the organization moving forward? AJJ: I don’t see it as a beauty competition alone. I see it as a brand. I acquired a company because of the brand. We’re going to release a Miss Universe drinking water called mineral water by next month in February, and it’s going to be distributed all over Thailand as a first pass market. But of course I have been approached by so many other markets in the world. I have my own factory in Thailand. Having the brand means that I empower the JKN Global Group ecosystem that we have, and we have everything from the beverage factory, the consumer products, and nutrition to cosmetic skincare, lingerie, fashion apparel, and also of course, we have the channels. So this is the new paradigm in terms of having a women’s empowerment platform. We can center women and LGBTQ on the stage as well explore the other side of business, which is a sexy business to me. We’re also going to move the new office to Downtown New York, and for the first time, we’re going to have a Miss Universe spa. We also have the Miss Universe penthouse in Thailand, which will be Miss Universe’s second home, because their first home is always in New York. We will also have a yacht and a private jet. This is the new level for Miss Universe where people can see that they have restructured the company. I’m taking everything to the next level.