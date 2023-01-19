No, Mastodon hasn’t already peaked

Earlier this month, The Guardian published a story that suggested trouble for Mastodon, the decentralized Twitter alternative whose growth spikes whenever Elon Musk does something terrible.

By gathering data from the joinmastodon.org website, The Guardian found that Mastodon’s monthly active user count has fallen to about 1.8 million, down from a peak of more than 2.5 million users in early December, after Musk’s mass Twitter layoffs. The story concluded that Mastodon is too complicated to use, and is driving people away soon after they sign up. Never mind that Mastodon’s active user base has seen a roughly 250% increase from earlier in the fall, or that third-party developers are building on Mastodon to smooth out its rough edges. The site’s detractors have nonetheless pounced on the news as proof that Mastodon is doomed, or fundamentally flawed, and that we might as well live with Twitter even as the experience clearly deteriorates. What short memories these pundits have. A quick look back at Twitter’s history shows that it had the same growing pains, none of which stopped the site from becoming an important social network. Below, a brief timeline of Twitter’s early struggles.

It’s natural, then, for some portion of new users to not immediately understand the value of “not Twitter” and go back to their old habits. But having spent an increasing amount of time on Mastodon over the past couple of months—mostly at the expense of Twitter—the energy around the platform is hard to ignore. It feels like early Twitter in a way that statistics can’t quite measure. Mastodon may never outright replace Twitter, in the same way that Twitter has never reached the heights of Facebook or Instagram. Yet, to dismiss the network based on this early behavior seems pretty shortsighted.