No, Mastodon hasn’t already peaked

Earlier this month, The Guardian published a story that suggested trouble for Mastodon, the decentralized Twitter alternative whose growth spikes whenever Elon Musk does something terrible.
By gathering data from the joinmastodon.org website, The Guardian found that Mastodon’s monthly active user count has fallen to about 1.8 million, down from a peak of more than 2.5 million users in early December, after Musk’s mass Twitter layoffs. The story concluded that Mastodon is too complicated to use, and is driving people away soon after they sign up.
Never mind that Mastodon’s active user base has seen a roughly 250% increase from earlier in the fall, or that third-party developers are building on Mastodon to smooth out its rough edges. The site’s detractors have nonetheless pounced on the news as proof that Mastodon is doomed, or fundamentally flawed, and that we might as well live with Twitter even as the experience clearly deteriorates.
What short memories these pundits have. A quick look back at Twitter’s history shows that it had the same growing pains, none of which stopped the site from becoming an important social network. Below, a brief timeline of Twitter’s early struggles.
“Has Twitter reached its peak?”
- April 2009: A Nielsen survey finds that only 40% of Twitter users still use the service one month after signing up. The story illustrates how early MySpace users were more loyal, and warns that there “simply aren’t enough new users to make up for defecting ones after a certain point.”
- June 2009: A pair of Harvard Business School professors observe that 10% of Twitter users account for 90% of the tweets, versus 30% for a “typical online social network.” Slate explores the “orphan tweet” phenomenon of people who “sign up for Twitter, post once, then never return.”
- February 2010: Forbes reports that Twitter’s active user base had dropped to 20 million, down from 25 million six months earlier. The story includes a list of famous people who’ve seemingly abandoned the site as it “continues to struggle with engagement.”
- March 2010: Data from Barracuda Networks shows that Twitter has yet to match its traffic records from eight months earlier. The Guardian wonders if Twitter has reached its peak.
- October 2013: A Reuters/Ipsos poll finds that 36% of users who join Twitter say they never use it. “I didn’t really get the point of it at all,” says one.
As these doomsday reports suggested, Twitter had a lot of problems in its early years. The site was notoriously unreliable, to the point that major news events, such as Michael Jackson’s death in June 2009 and the World Cup 2010, would crash the site. Hashtags and retweets were initially bolted on by users and didn’t become official features until July and November 2009, respectively. Twitter didn’t even have its own iPhone app until April 2010, when it acquired the popular third-party client, Tweetie.
Don’t count Mastodon out
The parallels to Mastodon should be obvious by now. Mastodon servers—particularly the major ones—have struggled to meet demand during usage spikes, and the official Mastodon apps are worse than third-party alternatives. Key Mastodon concepts, such as servers, local timelines, and content warnings, also can seem alien in the same way hashtags and retweets used to be.
The site also has other challenges to address. The onboarding experience really needs improvement, and the network would benefit by leaning into local timelines as a standout feature. More importantly, its moderators must get better at welcoming Blacks and marginalized groups—and at recognizing threats against them by bad actors.
It’s natural, then, for some portion of new users to not immediately understand the value of “not Twitter” and go back to their old habits. But having spent an increasing amount of time on Mastodon over the past couple of months—mostly at the expense of Twitter—the energy around the platform is hard to ignore. It feels like early Twitter in a way that statistics can’t quite measure.
Mastodon may never outright replace Twitter, in the same way that Twitter has never reached the heights of Facebook or Instagram. Yet, to dismiss the network based on this early behavior seems pretty shortsighted.
The extended deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is this Friday, June 6, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.