This year’s BWFI awards features eight new categories, including Sustained Excellence.

Apply now for Fast Company’s 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators
BY Jay Woodruff

Fast Company is now accepting applications for our annual Best Workplaces for Innovators (BWFI) awards.

This marks the fifth year we will be recognizing companies and organizations from around the world that most effectively empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent whole new ways of doing business.

In addition to honoring the world’s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, we will recognize companies in more than 20 different categories, including eight that are new this year:

Health and Wellness

Education

Banking and Finance

Food

