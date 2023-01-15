MrBeast’s president wants you to know the creator economy is not dead

If you can believe that the “creator economy” has been around long enough to have battle-scarred veterans, then Marc Hustvedt is one of them. As the 43-year-old president of MrBeast (the current most subscribed-to individual YouTuber), Hustvedt is—in YouTube years, at least—a real old-timer.

By the time MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) started making videos in his childhood bedroom on his older brother’s hand-me-down laptop, Hustvedt had already founded TubeFilter, the popular news site covering the emerging world of digital creators, launched the award show The Streamys (which just held its 12th annual gala in December), and executive produced direct-to-fans comedy specials for Maria Bamford and Greg Proops.

Hustvedt is modest about his current role as the head of a company that aims to reach more than one billion people every month. “If you can make consistent content that an audience wants to see, the tools are there for you to do the rest of the business stuff,” Hustvedt tells Fast Company. “And then you can hire some idiots like me to help you out.”

Marc Hustvedt [Photo: courtesy of MrBeast]

At a time when some pundits are questioning the long-term viability of the creator economy, Hustvedt believes (as he always has) that creators have superpowers. “They’re almost an Avengers,” Hustvedt says, explaining how some excel at retention-based editing, while others are really good at marketing themselves and building hype. “And some are just incredibly good at oozing authenticity and being themselves.”