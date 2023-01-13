Why New York’s nurses went on strike—and what they won

Imagine the worst day of your life. That picture looks different for everyone; but for many of us, that day took place in a hospital. Someone you’ve loved all your life died, someone you’d barely had a chance to get to know slipped away too soon; someone in between was sick or injured, and all you could do was hold their hand—or, due to distance of disease, watch them suffer on a screen. Through all the individual stories unfolding within a major city’s hospital’s walls on any given day, though, there are hundreds of recurring characters popping in and out of frame: the army of nurses who keep the entire operation running.

They are the indefatigable figures bustling through the halls, providing medical care, offering comfort, or whisking away soiled linen, their sore feet always moving, always on their way to ease someone else’s pain. Without them, the hospital would grind to a halt; thanks to their long hours of labor each day, bodies are healed, tears are dried, and lives are saved. To put it another way, as writer Sophie Vershbow did on Twitter, “Imagine ever having set foot in a hospital and thinking that nurses don’t deserve whatever the f*ck they’re asking for.” As New York struggles to keep up with a “tri-demic” of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and flu season, hospital beds are filling up, but nursing positions remain empty, and those who are working through the onslaught are close to the breaking point. Patient-to-nurse ratios have ballooned; individual nurses are tasked with juggling more patients than normal. The situation is especially dire in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where the hospital’s youngest patients receive care. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) noted in a press release that, “at Montefiore, one nurse in the Emergency Department often has to care for up to 20 patients; one NICU nurse at Mount Sinai will often be responsible for 3 or 4 very sick babies at once.” As Bianca Russo, a NICU nurse at Mount Sinai, told the Guardian, “We don’t have enough staff members to take care of one of the most vulnerable populations in this hospital.” [Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images] That’s why, this past week in New York City, 7,000 nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Mount Sinai Hospital in Harlem traded their scrubs for red T-shirts and hit the picket line. The strikers are represented by the NYSNA. For the past four months, the union has been engaged in a flurry of negotiations with 12 major New York City hospitals ahead of a December 31 deadline, after which the collective-bargaining agreements representing 17,000 of their members would expire. As the deadline approached, the NYSNA held a strike-authorization vote in late December—and almost 99% of its members voted to strike, if necessary. “Striking is always a last resort,” NYSNA president Nancy Hagans said then. “But we are prepared to strike if our bosses give us no other option.”

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Contract negotiations centered around the workers’ most pressing demand: safer staffing levels. Eight of the 12 hospitals managed to hammer out agreements before or just after the deadline, with nurses at Mount Sinai Morningside and West reaching a tentative agreement on Sunday. Three more—the Interfaith Medical Center, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center—are still in negotiations. But 7,000 nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital in Harlem and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx watched that deadline come and go, and are still without a contract. So on Monday, January 9, they walked out. On the night of January 11, after two days on the picket line, they came to an agreement with the hospitals, after winning new commitments from the hospitals to implement higher staffing levels. “These past few years have been grueling in terms of working conditions, and we’ve tried to sound the alarm so many times about unsafe, unsustainable workloads at our hospital leadership, to no avail,” Lilia Espinoza, who has worked as a registered nurse at Mount Sinai for almost six years, said while the strike was ongoing. “Now we have the opportunity to all stand together and say, ‘Enough is enough.’” Wages were another major concern for the strikers who regularly pull 12- to 13-hour days. Meanwhile, hospital executives like Mount Sinai’s CEO Kenneth Davis and Montefiore’s CEO Dr. Philip Ozuah draw staggering multimillion dollar salaries from the safety of their offices. Neither hospital’s management initially reacted well to the strike, issuing public statements blaming the striking nurses for disrupting hospital functions and implying their demands are unreasonable; for her part, Espinoza characterized the response as “disheartening.” The City also found that Montefiore threatened to fire recently hired nurses for joining the strike—which resulted in the union filing an unfair-labor-practice complaint to the National Labor Relations Board, arguing that the hospital’s action violated federal labor law.

During the strike, hospital executives have brought in “travel nurses” to temporarily fill the strikers’ roles, allegedly paying them $300 per hour to scab—more than five times a staff nurse’s hourly rate. The NYSNA went on strike, nurses say, for the good of their patients, themselves, and for all of New York City. “We are doing this out of concern for the well-being of the patients and staff at their hospital,” Espinoza says. “But there has been so much joy and solidarity on the line. I hope they see that.” Kim Kelly is an independent journalist, author, and organizer whose writing on labor, politics, class, and culture has appeared in Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone, The Nation, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Columbia Journalism Review, and many other publications. Her first book, Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor, is out now via One Signal/Simon & Schuster. She is currently working on her second book.