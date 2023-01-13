How the FDA’s new guidance will actually impact access to medication abortions

The FDA kicked off the new year with what seemed like a major announcement: Following a regulatory change, the agency declared last week that it would now permit retail pharmacies to dispense mifepristone and misoprostol, the two-pill regimen that induces a medication abortion.

It was a departure from the FDA’s historical guidance, which had dictated that only certified providers and a handful of online pharmacies could sell those pills legally. But the agency had slowly started taking steps to ease restrictions around medication abortions: During the pandemic, the FDA stopped mandating that patients receive mifepristone from providers in person, eventually making the change permanent in late 2021. The shift helped fuel a growing array of telehealth startups that offer virtual care to patients in states where abortion is legal. Media coverage of the FDA announcement has hailed it as a move that could meaningfully augment abortion access. But many abortion advocates and experts say those reports have overstated the potential impact. “This announcement was met with a lot of misunderstanding, because the way most media outlets and tweets made it seem was that you’re going to be able to walk into your pharmacy and pick up this drug just like Tylenol or NyQuil,” says Drexel University law professor David Cohen, who coauthored the book Obstacle Course: The Everyday Struggle to Get an Abortion in America. “Nothing could be further from the truth.” While the FDA has granted pharmacies the ability to stock mifepristone, it remains heavily regulated—more so than most other prescription drugs. It’s true that the agency’s decision could give telemedicine patients more options, whether they are traveling out of state for care or prefer to obtain medication from their local pharmacy. As Cohen and other advocates point out, however, one of the greatest barriers to care—beyond the loss of a federal right to abortion—is that medication abortions require a prescription from a certified provider, who also has to abide by abortion laws that vary from state to state. (Much like telemedicine medication abortions, which can only be conducted in states where abortion is legal, increased access to mifepristone isn’t necessarily a solution for the countless patients who reside in states hostile to abortion care.)

“Despite the headlines, this is not an over-the-counter drug,” Cohen says. “There needs to be a prescription. [It] can only come from a certified prescriber—someone who has to jump through certain hoops that the FDA has put in place that are different than [with] almost every other prescription. So, only a small percentage will be certified to prescribe this drug, [and] it has to be legal for them to prescribe this drug, which in 14 states it’s not.” For more than 20 years, mifepristone has been regulated more strictly than most other prescription drugs in the U.S., due to its classification in a program called the Risk Evaluation Mitigation Strategy, and despite ample evidence that it is even safer than over-the-counter medications like Tylenol. That means the pharmacies that choose to dispense mifepristone will be subject to stringent certification requirements and administrative rules—which, along with pressure from anti-abortion activists, could discourage those pharmacies from offering it at all. Advocates have long argued that there’s little to no medical basis for many of the restrictions that persist in states that allow limited abortion access, and they say the same is true of the limitations the FDA imposes on mifepristone. “I can’t stress enough how disconnected the FDA’s restrictions are to the science,” Cohen says. “There is no evidence whatsoever that this is dangerous in any way that justifies the restrictions. [Mifepristone] is safer than so many other pills that are over the counter and commonplace.”

All this means the pharmacies that choose to dispense mifepristone will be subject to stringent certification requirements and administrative rules—which, along with pressure from anti-abortion activists, could discourage those pharmacies from offering it at all. “The long list of requirements for pharmacy certification won’t improve the safety of medication abortion, but it will serve as a barrier to expanding the number of pharmacies that dispense mifepristone,” WeTestify founder Renee Bracey Sherman wrote in The Nation recently, alongside physician Daniel Grossman and abortion care expert Tracy Weitz. “Nothing in the science suggests the need for the barriers that the FDA insists on keeping in place. This moment is an opportunity for the FDA to reduce or remove the limits associated with medication abortion, but instead it is changing and even increasing them under the guise of expanding abortion access.” So far, Walgreens and CVS—among the largest retail pharmacies in the country—have disclosed their plans to seek certification and provide mifepristone in states where they could legally do so. It’s not yet clear how smaller retail pharmacies will respond to the FDA announcement, or if companies like Walgreens and CVS will successfully navigate the administrative challenges of dispensing mifepristone. Still, Cohen notes that the burden on patients remains the greatest concern, rather than the challenges facing pharmacies. “To me, that’s the least of the issues here,” he says. “The prescription from a certified provider who has to follow all the state’s abortion laws—that’s the big one. This is still a super highly regulated drug.” There’s also a more existential threat in the ongoing efforts to ban or restrict mifepristone, which would entirely undermine the FDA announcement. Just two months ago, an anti-abortion group brought a federal suit against the FDA in an attempt to nullify the agency’s decades-old approval of mifepristone, claiming the agency did not have the power to make that decision. (Some states are also still trying to ban mail-order abortion pills.)

Abortion advocates, on the other hand, believe the FDA could be doing far more to support abortion access, given mifepristone has its stamp of approval. If the agency was truly committed to making abortion care more accessible, Cohen says, it could remove the barriers to obtaining mifepristone or try to capitalize on its authority as a federal regulatory body. “Federal law preempts state law, and the FDA has said this drug is safe and should be available,” he says. “Now you have 14 states that ban this drug. So [the FDA] really should be looking into how to use their power to preempt state laws—to take a chunk out of state abortion bans.”