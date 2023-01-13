The case for companies to pay climate reparations (and not just oil companies)

Four years ago, thousands of Amazon employees signed an open letter to Jeff Bezos asking that his company take stronger action on climate change and commit to a plan to cut emissions in line with climate science. Months later—just before workers had planned a climate strike—the company announced that it aimed to reach net-zero emissions by 2040.

Now, as employees continue to pressure Amazon to do more to hit that goal, they’re also asking the company to support climate reparations for the damage that emissions are already causing. Climate advocates argue that other companies should do the same thing—especially fossil fuel companies that have emitted the most climate pollution. In an internal petition, hundreds of Amazon tech workers are asking the company to match employee donations to help Pakistan rebuild after last year’s historic flooding (Amazon doesn’t currently match employee charitable donations, unlike many large companies). They also want the company to create a climate disaster fund that can continue giving support as climate change wreaks havoc globally. The workers argue that it’s a way for the company to “start taking responsibility for the damage already done by Amazon’s large and ongoing contribution to historical carbon emissions.” Last year alone, Amazon was responsible for more than 70 million metric tons of CO2 emissions. “We’re getting to the point where, unfortunately, people are already feeling the effects of [climate change],” one software engineer told me. (The engineer, who has worked at the company for five years, wanted to stay anonymous; Amazon previously fired some workers who spoke up about climate and labor issues.) “I think Amazon has a big opportunity to push on this.”

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

While hundreds of the world’s largest companies now have net-zero goals, few are talking about taking responsibility for the impacts of their past emissions. In 2020, Microsoft said that it planned to become carbon negative by the end of the decade, and then offset all of its historical emissions by 2050. But it didn’t take the further step of pledging disaster relief based on those emissions. Climate advocates have long argued that fossil fuel companies, which are responsible for the largest chunk of emissions, should pay for damages that are happening now. “We now know, looking back decades, that these companies were aware of the harms associated with burning their products,” says Kathy Mulvey, an accountability campaign director at the nonprofit Union of Concerned Scientists. “Not only did they not turn their businesses toward a clean energy system for the future, they actively and deliberately launched different misinformation campaigns to deceive the public and policymakers and block action.” At the U.N. global climate summit last fall, countries reached a historic agreement to provide “loss and damage” funding for the most vulnerable countries—such as Pakistan, which has a low carbon footprint but is especially at risk from climate impacts. The country’s 2022 floods killed more than 1,700 people and caused $14.9 billion in damage and trillions more in economic losses. Countries that have emitted the most in the past have a responsibility to help, Mulvey says, and companies could also take responsibility. It’s possible that governments could tax fossil fuel companies to help raise funds.

They can afford to pay: An Oxfam report last year found that oil company profits earned by six companies in the first half of 2022 could have paid for all the damage from climate disasters in low-income countries over the same period, with billions to spare. Over the past two decades, oil companies could have easily covered the half-trillion dollars in damage caused in the most vulnerable countries, according to the report. If ongoing lawsuits in multiple states and cities succeed, fossil fuel companies could be forced to pay for some damages. Some California counties, for example, are suing companies like Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Shell, arguing that the companies’ lack of action is leading to mounting costs from sea level rise. If a “climate negligence” bill proposed in New York passes, it would also let citizens sue fossil fuel companies for climate damages. Oil companies aren’t likely to ever pay for climate reparations voluntarily. But it’s conceivable that some others might take that step. The employees pushing Amazon to take a more active role on climate said that they “haven’t gotten any concrete answers from Amazon yet.” (When contacted for this story, a company spokesperson didn’t comment on the concept of reparations but noted that the company already has a program in place that uses its infrastructure to provide disaster relief. In Pakistan, where it has little presence, the company donated $200,000 in cash to help with the floods.)

Climate reparation funding could make a difference, says Bill Weihl, founder of ClimateVoice, an organization that mobilizes employees to push their employers to act on climate. But it’s only part of the solution. “If companies can pitch in after disasters, that’s a great thing,” he says. “At the same time, climate is a massive, complex systems problem, and we need much more than scattershot philanthropy by companies.” It’s even more important for companies to help pass stronger climate laws to reduce emissions, Weihl says, pointing to the fact that companies like Amazon belong to trade associations that lobby against climate policy. And companies still need to do much more to get on track for their own climate goals. While Amazon touts the importance of climate action, the Amazon software engineer told me “We’re not necessarily seeing that in practice. Since the climate pledge was announced in 2019, emissions have actually gone up 40%.” Employees plan to keep pushing the company to shrink emissions faster while also pressuring it to do more about the climate disasters that continue to unfold worldwide.