Big Tech transparency reports are a big mess

At regular intervals, Big Tech’s biggest names release data showing how well they’re responding to the challenges of running world-dominant platforms. Transparency reports share how often companies have taken action against inappropriate content—nudity, terrorism, or hate speech—and when they’ve been asked by national authorities and regulators to step in to help law enforcement.

There’s just one problem: Transparency reports aren’t all that transparent, according to a new analysis by academics Aleksandra Urman at the University of Zurich and Mykola Makhortykh at the University of Bern.

Transparency reports are meant to act as ways to keep tech platforms honest, with companies self-reporting key metrics that show how well they’re operating. Companies release the reports on a regular basis, often every six months. Google released its first transparency report in September 2010, and other companies have since followed in the search giant’s footsteps.

Yet there are questions over quite how transparent these tools are. To monitor the transparency of tech companies’ reporting on takedowns, Urman and Makhortykh analyzed the contents of each company’s reports as compared to the Santa Clara Principles, guidelines for best practice in transparency around internet platforms’ moderation of content. The Santa Clara Principles were first developed in 2018, and have subsequently been endorsed by a dozen big tech companies—including many of those mentioned in Urman’s paper.