How to tell your boss “no” when they ask you to take on more work

One of the things I have struggled with in my career is saying “no.” Early on, I had trained myself to say “yes” to everything. The way I saw it, the more I would take on, the better it would be for my career. I would get more praise, I would get paid more, and I would get promoted faster. Unfortunately, it didn’t always turn out that way.

It can be particularly difficult to say “no” when your boss is the one asking you to join a task force, lead a new initiative, or take on another team responsibility. Can you even say “no”? Or do you begrudgingly say “yes,” secretly wishing you had said “no,” and feeling overwhelmed by everything you are working on? So when your boss asks you to take on more work, here’s how to say “no:” 1. Review your current project list Start by reviewing your current project list with your boss. According to a recent study from Resumebuilder.com, 61% of business leaders surveyed said they would likely have layoffs in 2023. Organizations will continue to reassess priorities, reallocate work, and stop work. This is an important opportunity to realign with your boss on what you are working on to ensure you are in fact working on projects that are still critical to the company’s success.

Bosses are human. We can forget what work we initially assigned, what we once said was important, and not understand the full scope of what team members are working on. Before your boss assigns you more work, give them the opportunity to review what you are currently working on. Their reaction might pleasantly surprise you. They may help you reprioritize. They may explain to you how this new task is connected to something you are already working on. Or they might change their mind and not assign you the additional work. 2. If you say “yes,” say “no” to something else If you say “yes” to what your boss is offering for you to take on, see if you can say “no” to something else. Some bosses may not be proactive about stopping or pausing current work. I once approached a former boss and said, “I understand you want me to now take on this new initiative. How about we pause the newsletter we started this quarter and reevaluate next quarter?” He had agreed, saying he was thankful for me proactively bringing up that solution since it hadn’t occurred to him. It’s understandable that some of us may be anxious about job security during this economic era of uncertainty. And at the same time, in order to continue delivering impact to the company, we have to focus on quality, not quantity.

Remember that the more you take on, your impact on each project may diminish and that taking on more work does not guarantee job security. If you can’t deliver on any of the things you have agreed to do, doing more might have the opposite impact you intended. 3. Offer the opportunity to someone else Finally, offer the opportunity you want to say “no” to to someone else. Years ago, I was tasked with leading the division’s quarterly offsite. It was a great opportunity to work directly with senior leaders on the agenda and bring in great external speakers. And it was a considerable amount of work on top of my day job. As I entered my second year of leading these offsites, I was feeling burned out. I remembered a peer who had expressed that she would like more access to our senior leadership. When I approached her about taking on the initiative, she was thrilled. And my boss agreed and loved the idea that I was paying this opportunity forward. Remember that you never want to assign, give or volunteer work without asking someone’s permission in advance. Being “voluntold,” where your name is volunteered without your permission, is one of the worst feelings and can breed feelings of resentment. Ensure you have aligned with colleagues on their career interests and how they are trying to currently upskill themselves. You may then be in a position to offer the opportunity given to you, to them.

Saying “no” to your boss is never easy. But when you keep saying “yes” to work, whether you realize it or not, you are quietly saying “no” to other work you have. Saying “no” is just as critical as saying “yes” . Saying “no” to your boss is a critical skill to learn in order to successfully manage your career. Mita Mallick is a diversity and inclusion leader. Currently, she is the head of inclusion, equity, and impact at Carta.