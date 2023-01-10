Ryan Reynolds used ChatGPT to make a Mint Mobile ad, and the results were ‘mildly terrifying’

Over the past month or so, OpenAI’s generative AI chatbot ChatGPT has gone viral for its ability to not only answer simple questions, but write essays or debug code, all in humanlike text.

Generative AI analyzes huge amounts of data and trains models that can generate new things. Feed a generative-AI program millions of pieces of art, and it learns how to produce art, like OpenAI’s other viral sensation DALL-E.

It was only a matter of time before Ryan Reynolds used it for an ad. And today, he dropped one for Mint Mobile.

In the new spot, Reynolds says he asked ChatGPT to write a commercial for Mint Mobile in his voice, with a checklist of using a joke, a curse word, and letting people know that Mint’s holiday promo is still going. The result, in Reynolds’s IRL words, is “eerie” and “mildly terrifying.”