Coinbase layoffs pile up as crypto markets grapple with downward trends and ‘unscrupulous actors’

Layoffs continue to abound in the new year. First, it was Big Tech , yesterday it was banking , today it’s the crypto industry. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has announced that the beleaguered crypto exchange will be laying off another 950 workers today—nearly 20% of its workforce. The cuts come after Coinbase previously laid off about 18% of its workforce , or around 900 workers, last June.

In a blog post announcing the latest round of cuts, Armstrong cited a downward-trending crypto market in 2022 combined with downward macroeconomic trends as the reason for the layoffs. But he also alluded to the sprawling FTX scandal in noting that “fallout from unscrupulous actors in the industry” is also impacting the crypto markets, leading to today’s layoffs while warning the industry could see “further contagion” before things get better.

Armstrong said Coinbase’s annual planning process, which takes into account how the crypto markets are performing, made it clear that Coinbase would need to reduce expenses in 2023 in order to improve its chances of doing well. As a result, it will reduce its operating expenses by 25% quarter over quarter. “While it is always painful to part ways with our fellow colleagues, there was no way to reduce our expenses significantly enough, without considering changes to headcount,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said affected workers will be notified of their layoff today and have already had their access to Coinbase’s systems revoked while acknowledging “this last step feels sudden and harsh, but I believe it’s the only prudent choice given our responsibility to protect customer information.”