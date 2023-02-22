4 Ukrainian architects on how the war has changed their lives and livelihood

BY Nate Berglong read

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, life there has undergone a long, violent disruption. But life in Ukraine has also moved on, and the tragic uncertainty of the attacks hasn’t eliminated peoples’ need to work. Designers, particularly architects, have been thrust into a strange position. With cities and urban places being regularly destroyed, they’re especially suited to designing the buildings and spaces that can one day replace them. But in the short term, professional design work has almost totally dried up. Many designers have persevered, finding new ways of working, and developing unexpected approaches to using their skills.

Here, we present the experiences of four architects living and working in Ukraine to show the paradoxical situation they’re in, and the unique ways they continue to do their work in dangerous times—all in their own words. Mykyta Olijnyk, 25, is a landscape architect. Originally from Kharkiv, he graduated from Kharkiv National University of Civil Engineering and Architecture and has been working on public and private projects in Kyiv for the past five years. The day of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine affected everyone dramatically. Every resident woke up to a new reality. My work projects were halted. Any work other than critical infrastructure was stopped, and everyone was concerned about their safety and the safety of their loved ones. Many left their homes as they were and were forced to flee to regions far from the border with Belarus and Russia or headed for evacuation from Ukraine.

A residential building in Saltivka shelled by Russian forces in 2022 [Photo: Pavlo Pakhomenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images] Kharkiv was bombed by Russian aircraft from the first days. One of the residential areas I grew up in, Saltivka, was under fire, so I could not return to my home. I moved to Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine, to my friend’s place, as it was safer there. There I had the opportunity to help coordinate the evacuation of people from Kharkiv or help with territorial defense. After staying in Kremenchuk for a while, I was offered a new work project. It was important for me, not only from the perspective of my financial situation, but it also helped me to find something unrelated to the war; it focused my attention and employment on new things. At that time, it helped me a lot to keep myself busy. By the end of spring I was back in Kyiv, where I was actively involved in a project. I worked from home, like the majority of people back then. The offices were mostly closed, and getting around the city was difficult because transportation wasn’t functioning properly and the subway worked as a shelter in case of an air raid.

Now a lot has changed; due to Russia’s attacks on critical infrastructure, the electricity system of Ukraine was severely affected, so sometimes there is no light, water, or heating. Working at home is becoming difficult. Usually, my working day depends on the severity of the situation on the power grid in Kyiv. A schedule of blackouts was released, so you can know the duration and presence of electricity in my neighborhood. But such schedules are not always precise. During the shelling or attacks by drones, power system facilities have been destroyed, and emergency shutdown measures are taken until the situation is stabilized. The light at home can be absent for a few days, and you must look for a proper place to work with electricity and internet. It is usually a café with a generator, or other institutions located in different parts of the city that were less affected after the shelling. And all this happens against the background of regular air-raid sirens. People wait out an air-raid alert in the Kyiv subway on February 10, 2023. [Photo: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images] I used to work on projects based outside of Ukraine. In the first months of the full-scale invasion, I had to finish up these projects. There were tight deadlines and the optimization of the project solutions from a financial point of view. In short, it was a matter of simplifying.

The war is a tremendous shock to society as a whole, which will certainly affect and change designers’ approach to project work. There are already new needs in terms of safety and the functioning of architectural projects, such as building bomb shelters or adapting engineering principles. I think design is a specialty that will be important for a systematic approach to the analysis and realization of reconstruction, restorations, and the formation of new urban spaces after the war. Such works are already being pursued. Some houses have been restored after the partial destruction, and many architectural and design studios have offered projects to equip the settlements for internally displaced people, and for those whose houses were destroyed. It is also essential that many construction projects in Kyiv that were started before February 24 [2022] are active again and continue their construction work. What I will do after the war is hard to answer. For me, it is essential to concentrate on where I am currently, what I am doing at this moment, and how I am spending the time that I have now.

Maryiana Kolodych is from Kyiv, where she lives with her family and has worked in architecture and environmental design for almost a decade. She has been working remotely with the design firm SWA through a program called Support by Design, which has helped Ukrainian designers find work with U.S. architecture and design firms. Our house is located near the airport. On February 24, we woke up from explosions there and understood that the war is real—that you need to act in an unusual way, make decisions that will save your life, and deal with everything else later. It was a Thursday. I woke up the children and they got ready as usual as if they were going to school, with their textbooks and sports uniforms in their backpacks. We left the city. I didn’t show up to my office. My work and notebooks and computers were left there. The way of life we used to live had ceased to be relevant. A Kyiv office building damaged by Russian shelling in March 2022 [Photo: Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images] At first there was a feeling that design was no longer needed and not relevant in a war. But life reveals something else: People want to see beauty and convenience, and they want to try to quickly restore a comfortable life. Of course the requests for design will change. To offer the right solution, designers will have to be in the current environment and feel the moods and needs of people. It will not be possible to be detached from the lived experience of the war.

It is impossible to keep a working pace and schedule. Living conditions change every day, and electricity and the internet are not constant. It’s good if you manage to find working time at night or early in the morning, when there is internet and electricity, and you don’t need to go down to the shelter. However, sometimes work returns to the usual pace and gives a feeling of constancy. I am very lucky to work with the SWA team. The need to have calls to discuss work or projects helps to bring me back to a familiar environment. The way of life we used to live had ceased to be relevant. I think in the near future the design of the urban environment and public spaces will change. It will be necessary to create comfortable conditions for people with different histories to be together. Now each city has a place for those displaced from other regions. This fact will certainly change the homogeneity of the environment, taking into account the social and cultural habits of people from other regions. Undoubtedly, this will be reflected in architecture and urban space. We, as designers, will have to be in close contact with the mood of the society to understand the interests of everyone and offer effective solutions. It can already be assumed that these cannot be typical solutions. It will be a search. Probably one of the most surprising understandings that I came to is that the end of the war isn’t a specific point and date, but a dynamic process. There will not be a day when the war will end and unicorns will sing. We all are taking part now in shaping the end of the war. I think it is necessary to start already, to look for intermediate solutions now, in order to be able to implement permanent solutions later. I hope that the architecture profession will be relevant and will be able to influence the formation of a new environment after the war. I would like to create projects that bring happiness to people.

A diesel generator outside a restaurant in Odesa, February 2023 [Photo: Jose Colon/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images] In general, the war has taught me to value time, people, and the projects on which you work. The importance of relying on yourself but also feeling supported. To allocate resources and find solutions. We are used to planning events in life, having specific plans. That isn’t available to us now. But we turned out to be stronger than we thought. Dmytro Sorokevych is chief architect of Replus Bureau, an 18-person architecture firm in Lviv. Before the war, the firm’s focus areas were commercial interior design for hospitality and office spaces, and the reconstruction of historic spaces. Just a few days before the war broke out, we had opened an office in London. Before the war, we had a diverse portfolio of projects, including the modern reconstruction of a historic building into a luxury hotel; several restaurant projects; as well as offices, residential houses, and flats. We were working on approximately 30 projects simultaneously.

The war has had a significant impact on our firm’s day-to-day practice. Initially, it was a shock for the first two to three weeks, as everyone was trying to find solutions for the safety of their families, so there was no place for projects. The disruption to transportation and communication made it difficult for us to continue work on existing projects and secure new ones. However, we had ongoing international projects that part of our team was able to continue working on remotely. The war greatly affected our firm’s operations and forced us to adapt quickly. Initially, we had to completely change our work planning from one-year plans to short-term plans, often spanning only a few weeks or even days. Due to the stoppage of financing for ongoing projects and clients’ concerns about safety and preserving their finances, it became difficult to continue with large-scale projects. So we switched our focus to private projects, which were still viable during the war. We had to be flexible and responsive to the rapidly changing situation, and we learned to work with a great deal of uncertainty. The war has also affected our approach to design work. We were forced to adapt to the changing needs of the country, which included a shift in focus from large-scale projects to private projects and emergency and humanitarian projects, such as the design and construction of emergency shelters. Additionally, with the militarization of the country, we began to work on a series of military facilities, as many families had someone who joined the Ukrainian armed forces. This has led us to think more about the role our firm can play in Ukrainian society and how we can contribute to the rebuilding and support of the country at war. We have also had to learn to work in a more flexible and responsive manner, with less certainty and more unpredictability in the projects we take on.

As the war progressed, the majority of our projects were put on hold. However, we did see a resurgence of new hospitality projects, such as winning a tender for the Promprylad hotel in Ivano-Frankivsk, as well as winning an architectural competition for a hotel reconstruction in Lviv city center. We also have a number of residential projects across Europe. Despite the challenges posed by the war, we were able to adapt and continue working on a variety of projects. We are currently working on military and business projects that address immediate needs, while also envisioning the future development of the country post-war. When working on projects during the war, we [have] made a conscious effort to use products from the local market in order to support the economy [as well as] to incorporate reusing materials in order to save on costs. Another aspect that we have considered is making our projects more energy autonomous, to be more self-sufficient. Additionally, we [have] made a conscious effort to maintain a sense of dignity in the design and construction process. We believe that even in the midst of conflict, it is important to show that humanity can still succeed. When the war is over, we see our firm playing a crucial role in the rebuilding and recovery of the country. Our focus will be on promoting the dignity of Ukrainians by creating functional and aesthetically pleasing spaces that reflect the unique characteristics of the country. We aim to make Ukrainian design and crafts a strong brand recognized all over the world. We will strive to bring the best of Ukrainian design to the world and bring back the best of international design to Ukraine. Our ultimate goal is to build a better future for the country, one project at a time.

Valeriia Polianska, 28, is an urban designer from Vinnytsia. After earning a master’s degree in urban planning from the Institute of Architecture in Lviv, she began her career designing concepts for public spaces and parks in the city before moving to Odesa. In 2020, I moved to Odesa, and I continued to do urban design in the city, [focusing on] public spaces. Customers liked my ideas. I worked with large construction and architectural companies, my career was rapidly going uphill. I was delighted with how my life was taking shape. I met my husband, we built our future and our career together. And then it happened [in February 2022]. I woke up for work and my husband was standing near the bed, pale and very worried. “Honey, is everything okay? Did something happen?” I asked. “The war started. Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles,” he said. These words will be forever in my memory.



Russia’s war against Ukraine has taken away security, peace, sleep. I don’t know if I will wake up tomorrow. I can’t plan my life, because it changes every day, with every Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s cities. Russia took away my opportunity to celebrate my wedding, to have a child now, to see my husband. The war took away friends who died at the front defending the country. The war [has] destroyed lives. The war made me strong. I changed my life values. Material things are not important—people are important. I met a lot of very kind people, found new friends, I began to dream more, began to love my country more. I became brave! I improved my survival skills. I began to appreciate every moment of my life.

Material things are not important—people are important. On February 24, 2022, the bureau where I worked closed. Buildings, architecture, and urbanism did not matter at that moment. The whole country was in fear, panic, and shock. I decided to go to Germany, to my sister. My husband, Den, is 32 and is an IT guy. Now he is a soldier. He immediately volunteered to the front to defend the country. He risks his life every day and I am very worried about him. All my thoughts are that my husband survives, that my parents survive. At that time, my husband and I had no savings; we had no money. We spent all the money we had to repair the apartment we planned to move into in March. It didn’t happen. When I got over the shock, I started looking for a job. I needed money to buy ammunition for my husband. The Ukrainian army at that moment did not have enough ammunition or medicines for so many soldiers. He needed a bulletproof vest, a helmet, food, warm clothes, shoes, sleeping bags, medicines, a thermal imager, and so on to save his life and the lives of other soldiers he is with. All my strength was directed to this, to help our defenders. I also had to help my parents, because prices have doubled and they are pensioners. Now it is very difficult to find a job in Ukraine. Many people started working with foreign customers, because building has stopped, and urbanism is not relevant. I used to design public spaces in Ukraine according to Ukrainian building standards. When I was looking for a job I realized that I did not know the building standards of other countries, so I decided to make visualizations and illustrations. This is a universal product. I made a portfolio and started sending it to different bureaus and studios around the world. I had interviews and managed to find work as a visualization artist. Before the war I worked only in an office for a firm. Now I’m self-employed.

Life and work have turned into a quest. Sometimes it seems to me that I’m a character in a computer game, and I have to hide all the time, run around the city, look for mobile communication, internet; look for places where there is electricity, like some coworking spaces, cafés, shopping malls that work on generators. Often we don’t have electricity, only about three hours per day—time to wash clothes, dry your hair, iron, charge all your gadgets. Recently, Russian missiles destroyed critical infrastructure in my city and there was a total blackout for several days. When you go out in the evening, it feels like you are in a movie about the post-apocalypse. There is absolutely no light. All traffic lights, street lamps, all houses, shops—nothing glows. There is only darkness around. It causes very strange feelings. When there is no electricity, there is no mobile communication, water, heating. But people began to adapt, to buy generators, charging stations, battery-powered lamps, Starlinks. One of my working days looked like this: There has been a total blackout in the city for three days. My phones and power bank are discharged. There is a lot of work, and today is the deadline.

A rescuer streams a movie with a Starlink internet connection in a “center of invincibility” in Kharkiv on January 14, 2023. [Photo: Pierre Crom/Getty Images] Some supermarkets and administrative buildings bought powerful generators and Starlinks and created “centers of invincibility.” There you can connect to the internet and charge gadgets. I went to four centers. All sockets were occupied; there were a lot of people waiting. I went to three gas stations. All sockets [were] occupied. There is a shopping center 2 kilometers away. I went there. There was a restaurant that worked on a generator, but there were no free sockets and you can pay only in cash. (I always pay with Apple Pay, but now it’s not working.) I had $100 in my wallet. I started looking for an exchanger that works to exchange dollars for Ukrainian hryvnias. I found it, exchanged it. I returned back to the restaurant. I waited half an hour for a table and an outlet. Almost all visitors were sitting with laptops and working. Finally a table is free! I ordered lunch, coffee, connected all the gadgets and my laptop. I can work! I did it! But after three hours the place closed. I needed to look for another place to work. Next quest. Eventually I finished my work and sent it on time. At the moment I can’t work full time and five days a week. I manage to work one and a half to two weeks per month. It is very little, but I have not yet found a way to work more. Inside an Odesa restaurant on December 6, 2022. [Photo: Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images] I like what I do. I like to do urban planning analysis, diagrams, illustrations, visualizations. From time to time I help as a volunteer for reconstruction projects in the country. Many studios from around the world have offered to make free projects for Ukraine and its reconstruction. Sometimes I help with these projects, doing pre-project analysis of the territory for various schemes, collecting information for design. It is very inspiring that people help us. It is priceless and so important. I think that when the war is over, I will design again. We will need to rebuild the country. My profession will be very important and relevant.