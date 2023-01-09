Thousands of NYC nurses are on strike: Here’s why

Nurses want higher pay increases to counter the past year’s inflation, and are asking hospitals to hire more nurses and healthcare workers to shore up ranks that have thinned over the past three years, largely due to the pandemic. “Nurses don’t want to strike,” the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), which represents more than 42,000 nurses in the state, said in a statement Sunday night. “Bosses have pushed us to strike by refusing to seriously consider our proposals to address the desperate crisis of unsafe staffing that harms our patients.”

The strike, which started early Monday, puts health centers and hospitals in a bind, as they’re forced to combat a lack of staff by cutting services and sending patients to other facilities. It results from a failure to reach an agreement between the NYSNA and two New York City hospitals: Mount Sinai on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. The two sides negotiated over the weekend but could not come to terms, even after reaching a tentative agreement that ultimately fell apart. New York Governor Kathy Hochul, in an effort to divert the strike, suggested that the two enter a binding arbitration deal, which the NYSNA did not agree to.

According to CNN, the tentative agreement, which did not last, included a 19% wage increase for nurses at Montefiore, which has 760 nursing vacancies. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough, as nursing staff walked off the job Monday morning. The strike will cause disruptions and delays at the two hospitals, as designed. Some surgical procedures are being rescheduled, ambulances are being rerouted to other hospitals, and some patients may be transferred to other facilities as a result, Gothamist reports.