As smart homes and voice assistants stall, a long-time CES mainstay—display innovation—was back in force.

At CES, screens—big and small—again reigned supreme

[Photo: David Becker/Getty Images]

BY Jared Newman

At this year’s CES trade show in Las Vegas, the biggest trend had nothing to do with Google, Amazon, or Apple.

Instead, screens were the stars of the show. There were new TVs, of course, but also beautiful monitors, innovative laptops, and even some futuristic foldable display ideas.

It’s a return to form for CES, which was a TV showcase at heart years before Amazon and Google turned it into a turf war for their voice assistants and smart home platforms. But as those initiatives flounder, display innovation has once again taken the throne.

OLED (and Mini LED) everywhere

OLED has long been a standout display tech due to its deep blacks, vivid colors, and fast response times. It had a major presence at CES, with companies bringing the display tech to more devices.

  • LG’s 27-inch, 1440p OLED monitor is cheaper and less power hungry than existing 4K panels (though it’s still on the pricey side, at $999).
Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 [Photo: Jared Newman]
  • Samsung is bringing OLED tech to a pair of ultrawide curved gaming monitors, including one with a 49-inch screen.
  • OLED is becoming more common in laptops as well, including new models from Acer, LG, and Lenovo.
  • On the TV front, budget TV kingpin TCL plans to release its first QD-OLED sets this year, potentially giving buyers a cheaper alterative to QD-OLED models from Samsung and Sony. (The “QD” stands for quantum dot, which provides a brighter picture than conventional OLED.)

In places where OLED still isn’t feasible, we’re seeing more use of mini-LED tech, which also offers excellent contrast and brightness without costing quite as much. Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9—with a 57-inch curved mini-LED panel—looks like a killer monitor for gaming, while Razer’s latest Blade 16 laptop has a neat trick: Its Mini-LED display can switch between native 1080p at 240 Hz for gaming and 4K at 120 Hz for creative work.

Funky laptops

Laptop makers are also getting more experimental with their screens as they try to breathe new life into the PC market.

Lenovo’s ThinkPad Plus Twist [Photo: Jared Newman]
  • Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Twist has a rotating screen with OLED on one side and E-Ink on the other. With the latter, users can set up custom lid artwork or glanceable widgets when the laptop is closed, or get better battery life and outdoor viewability for reading and writing.
Lenovo’s Yoga Book 9i [Photo: Jared Newman]
  • Also from Lenovo, the Yoga Book 9i comes with two OLED screens, a kickstand, and an attachable keyboard. Users can either treat it like a regular laptop or prop up both screens for maximum productivity.
  • Laptop makers are pushing into larger screens for gaming, with 18-inch models from Razer, Asus, Acer, and Alienware.
TCL’s Book X12 Go [Photo: Jared Newman]
  • TCL is using a novel display tech called Nxtpaper in a pair of new Android and Windows tablets. It mimics the look of paper, with the goal of being easier on the eyes and more enjoyable to use with a stylus.
  • A firm called Dimenco continues to bring glasses-free 3D to laptops, including a pair of new models from Asus. In a CES demo, the depth effect was surprisingly pronounced, and is supposed to help creators work with 3D content.

Into the future

Of course, it wouldn’t be CES without a few swings for the fences.

