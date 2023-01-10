At CES, screens—big and small—again reigned supreme

At this year’s CES trade show in Las Vegas, the biggest trend had nothing to do with Google, Amazon, or Apple.

Instead, screens were the stars of the show. There were new TVs, of course, but also beautiful monitors, innovative laptops, and even some futuristic foldable display ideas.

It’s a return to form for CES, which was a TV showcase at heart years before Amazon and Google turned it into a turf war for their voice assistants and smart home platforms. But as those initiatives flounder, display innovation has once again taken the throne.

OLED (and Mini LED) everywhere

OLED has long been a standout display tech due to its deep blacks, vivid colors, and fast response times. It had a major presence at CES, with companies bringing the display tech to more devices.