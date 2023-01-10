The Netherlands was once a cannabis pioneer, but it still hasn’t legalized weed. What happened?

To the outside observer, Amsterdam seems like a weed-lovers’ paradise—a city where people can hang out in the haze of its iconic coffee shops, sharing joints or snacking on space cakes in a nation that appears to have perfected a vibrant cannabis-tolerant community with no side effects.

But that’s far from true. Though revolutionary when it started 50 years ago, the Dutch cannabis model has been riddled with problems—not the least of which is that selling marijuana in its coffee shops isn’t actually legal under EU law. That’s created a black market for growing and distributing it, which has led to a rise in organized crime. There have been widespread calls to fix the system, but so far little has been done. Elsewhere in the world, cannabis legalization is moving fast, now the law of the land in Canada, Uruguay, and 21 U.S. states. Europe seemed left behind until Germany recently announced an aggressive plan to legalize the drug. It will have to contend with stringent EU laws and creating an entirely new infrastructure, but if successful it could form a template for the rest of the continent—including its once-trailblazing neighbor. Amsterdam coffee shop Fantasio, circa 1969 [Photo: Watford/Mirrorpix/Getty Images The famous Dutch association with lax cannabis laws started in the 1970s when the Netherlands decriminalized the substance, based on recommendations from a state drugs commission. Since 1976, it has permitted coffee shops to sell up to 5 grams (0.2 ounce) of marijuana to customers for consumption on-site. Though some municipalities have since restricted this practice, the law flourished in Amsterdam, which boasts a third of the nation’s shops.

Initially, the move was intended to insulate the soft drug market, creating a safe space for especially young people to buy cannabis without interacting with street dealers who would also introduce them to harder substances. “Prior to that, it was the Wild West,” says Stijn Hoorens, a senior research leader at RAND Europe. But the coffee shop system is merely “quasi-official,” Hoorens says. The policy (known in Dutch as gedoogbeleid) isn’t technically legal, but it’s “tolerated” because although EU law doesn’t allow the use of cannabis for recreational purposes, it leaves penalties up to individual member states. The Dutch government officially states that selling it is a criminal offense but that it has chosen not to prosecute coffee shops for doing so. The shaky system initially showed some benefits: It attracted tourism and has delivered an estimated 400 million euros (roughly $430 million) annually in tax revenue. But there is what the Dutch call the “backdoor problem.” Since the cultivation of cannabis for public sale is still illegal, coffee shops receive supplies from the black market—to which authorities turn a blind eye.

“It’s a weird system,” says Tom Blickman, senior project officer at the Transnational Institute’s Drugs & Democracy program. “Basically, you are financing organized crime groups to grow cannabis sold in a coffee shop.” Failing to regulate the backdoor was “a massive design error,” Hoorens says. For organized crime, it’s a secure and stable market, because perpetrators know the police aren’t enforcing the laws on the books. Over time, as illegal production became large-scale, the Netherlands became a transit hub for harder drugs from the Americas—and a home for the production of synthetic drugs like MDMA (ecstasy). “Everybody in the Netherlands believes that is an untenable situation that cannot continue,” Blickman says. Grass Hopper coffee shop, circa 1992 [Photo: Georges Merillon/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images] This has motivated a political drive for change, particularly in the past two decades. And there have been small shifts: Amsterdam now bars new coffee shops from opening (shops have dwindled from around 400 in the 1990s to 160 today). Additionally, border towns in the south are enforcing permits that ban nonresidents from purchasing from shops.

In October 2022, Amsterdam’s left-wing mayor, Femke Halsema, asked the city council to take that same action to ban tourists from coffee shops, but it voted against the measure. The largest Dutch city wants to clean up its image of sex and drug tourism to more of a “high-end tourism model,” Hoorens says. Halsema is in favor of legalizing cannabis, agreeing it would reduce organized crime and eliminate some of her public disorder concerns. Still, movement toward national legalization has been slow, as the country’s hands are tied by the EU, which bans growing or selling marijuana for public use. In the past, the Netherlands has encountered resistance from larger union members; during the formation of the EU’s open borders, France and Germany argued that its policies made it harder to enforce their own drug laws—which may be why the Dutch have been resistant to take the lead on legalization since. Amsterdam, circa 1999 [Photo: John van Hasselt/Sygma/Getty Images] Now Germany is making moves of its own. The country, which is the largest economy in the EU and shares a 360-mile border with the Netherlands, announced in October that it planned to fully legalize marijuana. It’s an ambitious plan that goes far beyond the current Dutch model. It would legalize possession of up to 30 grams (1 ounce), personal cultivation of up to three plants at home, and, importantly, cultivation for public sale in licensed dispensaries or pharmacies. Blickman notes that the Germans don’t want the Dutch system—“and they’re right, because it’s crazy.”

But Germany will face extreme scrutiny from the EU. So far, Malta is the only country that has legalized marijuana, but only for personal use, and there are no dispensaries (the drug moves through “cannabis clubs,” where members distribute it among themselves). Luxembourg announced plans to legalize in 2018 but had to backtrack after coming up against the EU laws. The same fate could await Germany, which has set a target of 2024 for full legalization. The EU has said it will judge the viability of Germany’s submitted plan. “At the moment, to be honest, I can’t see how they would approve it,” Hoorens says. If Germany wanted to fight a dissenting decision, it would require the use of political capital—and allies from like-minded nations—to denounce the U.N. Drug Conventions or force a change to European law. “That is really a difficult hurdle, even for Germany, the biggest and most powerful country in the EU,” Blickman says. But back in the Netherlands, change is finally brewing. In 2017, the government organized a multiyear research experiment to see how legalization would fare. The experiment, set to launch this year, will essentially decriminalize cultivation for public consumption. It will establish a closed, domestic cannabis supply chain with a number of preselected cannabis-growing businesses, principally to clean up the backdoor black market and associated crime.

A bouncer outside a coffee shop, circa 2008 [Photo: Anoek De Groot/AFP/Getty Images] Designed with input from epidemiologists, addiction experts, and academics in crime, law, and health, the experiment also aims to protect public health and the safety of young people, and to improve public order. Organizers specifically note concerns about illegal private growers causing fires and floods, and crime around coffee shop areas. The government chose 10 cannabis growers from varied backgrounds (none of whom participated in the black market). For four years, these growers will supply all the coffee shops of 10 Dutch municipalities, including some Amsterdam outskirts, representing a population of about 1.5 million. The results of this study—which will consider everything from ER visits to complaints about public disorder around shops—will be compared with seven control municipalities. But the field work of the project won’t start until at least mid-2023; and with four years to complete it, nothing will change until 2027 at the very earliest (and it could be extended for another 18 months beyond that to gather more data).

André Knottnerus, a doctor of epidemiology and researcher at Maastricht University and chair of the Scientific Council for Government Policy, who headed the experiment’s design committee, says four years isn’t a big deal, contending, “It’s not a race. I still think it’s worth the time. Once you have legalized fully, it’s very difficult to improve the process.” He is optimistic that it will likely bring about some progress, because it would be hard for the government to justify returning to a fully illegal system. But if Germany finds a way to break through the EU red tape, Stijn believes the Dutch government could bypass the experiment and move to match its neighbor. “[Germany] is highly influential. I think that will have considerable ramifications for the rest of Europe.” Still, Knottnerus doubts that Germany will have an easy time, and has advised the German government to do a similar experiment as the Netherlands, particularly because the country has no existing cannabis infrastructure.

That’s where the Dutch have decades of experience, despite the system’s flaws. So if the experiment works, Blickman says: “Netherlands is in the lead again.”