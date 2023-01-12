Lessons from 8 of the biggest tech product failures of all time

There’s no denying that the Consumer Electronics Show has produced a number of truly revolutionary products. But for every success there are dozens—possibly hundreds—of gadgets, apps, doodads, and whatchamacallits that are bound to never be seen again.
It’s not just startups that fall short. Even some of the biggest names in technology have had some very notable whiffs. And this year, some of the biggest tech misses of the past 50 years were on display in a Gallery of Flops presented by Prelaunch.com, a platform for launching products.
Ranging from music players and gaming headsets to beauty devices, the gallery included some familiar products from big brands that have since become the tech equivalent of cult classics. There were also a few head-scratchers. Here’s a look at some of the biggest tech product fails in history.
Amazon Fire Phone
In 2014, Amazon launched a 3D-enabled smartphone, looking to continue the success of its Fire tablets. It had unique features designed for the Amazon faithful, such as X-Ray (software technology that identifies actors, songs, and other things on screen, as well as trivia and Easter eggs in content) and a dedicated customer service tool. As it turns out, though, those loyal Amazon customers were also loyal to Apple and Samsung—and had no interest in Amazon’s take on the modern smartphone.
TwitterPeek
Long before Elon Musk was a factor at the social media platform, Twitter decided to try something oddly different. It teamed with mobile tech company Peek in 2009 to create a pager-like device that let users send and receive tweets. Priced at $100, it also carried a charge of $8 per month. Consumers quickly decided that they would prefer to use their phones than pay to tweet.
iPod HiFi
Apple’s first take on an in-home stereo system lasted just 18 months. It had tremendous sound quality and was praised at its rollout, but it wasn’t an especially portable device. And as high-quality portable speakers at affordable prices began to hit the market (and competitors like Sonos grew), Apple threw in the towel.
Sony Google TV Remote
The plan was a good one: modernize the living room with a consumer-friendly device. The execution? Not so much. Whether because of poor design or disagreements between the two tech giants, this 88-button remote was much too complicated for most users, who couldn’t even figure out how to change the channel.