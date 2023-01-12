Lessons from 8 of the biggest tech product failures of all time

There’s no denying that the Consumer Electronics Show has produced a number of truly revolutionary products. But for every success there are dozens—possibly hundreds—of gadgets, apps, doodads, and whatchamacallits that are bound to never be seen again.

It’s not just startups that fall short. Even some of the biggest names in technology have had some very notable whiffs. And this year, some of the biggest tech misses of the past 50 years were on display in a Gallery of Flops presented by Prelaunch.com, a platform for launching products.

Ranging from music players and gaming headsets to beauty devices, the gallery included some familiar products from big brands that have since become the tech equivalent of cult classics. There were also a few head-scratchers. Here’s a look at some of the biggest tech product fails in history.

[Photo: courtesy of Prelaunch]

Amazon Fire Phone

In 2014, Amazon launched a 3D-enabled smartphone, looking to continue the success of its Fire tablets. It had unique features designed for the Amazon faithful, such as X-Ray (software technology that identifies actors, songs, and other things on screen, as well as trivia and Easter eggs in content) and a dedicated customer service tool. As it turns out, though, those loyal Amazon customers were also loyal to Apple and Samsung—and had no interest in Amazon’s take on the modern smartphone.