Life in the Gig Economy: The guy who started teaching English online in Peru

Based in Cincinnati, Greg Gerbus, 32, has been finding work on the tutoring platform Cambly since 2019. Here’s what the experience has been like, in Greg’s own words.

I was in Arequipa, Peru, which is a southern city, to teach English in 2019. My wife and I were both teaching and wanted to earn some more money, but we needed something that was a bit more flexible, because we were still teaching [about] six hours a day in person. I think it was actually [my wife] who found Cambly, so that’s how we started. To tutor on Cambly, you do not need a lot of experience. You just need to be a native English speaker. But it didn’t hurt that I also was learning a lot about teaching people English during my work in Peru. I used to wake up early and do lessons for an hour or two in the morning, then teach English in the classroom. I would also pick up times in the evening if I felt up for it.

On the regular platform, I only did individual lessons. The topic was either chosen by me or the student, depending on their preference. I started out doing random lessons where students would match with you based on your profile. But once I built up a book of students, I would tutor mostly reoccurring students at specific times. Now I mostly do large live lessons, but these are not available for all tutors, as there are only about seven of us doing them.