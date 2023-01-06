Impossible Foods just hired its first chief demand officer as it ramps up for growth in 2023

Impossible Foods, maker of the Impossible Burger and other plant-based meat offerings, has hired its first chief demand officer as it ramps up for expected growth in 2023.
Industry veteran Sherene Jagla will take the debut role, the company said Friday, after serving as a senior vice president and general manager at Newell Brands and leading sales at Kellogg’s.
Jagla’s role at Impossible will be to integrate its product development, insights, marketing, and sales teams under one umbrella following a strong 2022 for the company, which says it saw more than 50% dollar sales growth in retail last year. The vegan food industry as a whole continues to grow: VegNews reports that it will double to $92 billion by 2027, while the plant-based food industry is expected to see a compounded annual growth rate of 18.1% over the next four years.
Still, there’s been a bit more caution in the sector in the wake of rising food prices, supply-chain issues, and economic uncertainty. Beyond Meat, one of the leaders in the space, has struggled recently in the public markets, and some investors expect growth in the industry to slow, the New York Times reported in November.
Impossible remains optimistic. Announcing Jagla’s hire, CEO Peter McGuinness said, “Our next phase of growth requires tight integration across teams and disciplines, and Sherene knows how to do that and build organizations that scale. She’s transformed complex organizations into high-performing businesses, and she has a deep understanding of the food and CPG space. I’ve no doubt her leadership will help transform Impossible into a household name.”
Jagla noted, “One of the reasons I was drawn to Impossible is the company’s focus on leading the category and commitment to creating delicious, nutritious, and sustainable food. Impossible has created a compelling brand with a strong product portfolio that’s primed for growth.
The hiring of its first chief demand officer follows Impossible’s hiring of its chief marketing and chief creative officer in 2022.
