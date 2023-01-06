Artists accuse Adobe of tracking their design process to power its AI

A recent viral moment highlights just how nervous the artist community is about artificial intelligence (AI). It started earlier this week, when French comic book author Claire Wendling posted a screenshot of a curious passage in Adobe’s privacy and personal data settings to Instagram . It was quickly reposted on Twitter by another artist and campaigner, Jon Lam, where it subsequently spread throughout the artistic community, drawing nearly 2 million views and thousands of retweets. (Neither Wendling nor Lam responded to requests to comment for this story.)

The fear among those who shared the tweet was simple: That Photoshop, and other Adobe products, are tracking artists that use their apps to see how they work—in essence, stealing the processes and actions that graphic designers have developed over decades of work to mine for its own automated systems. The concern is that what is a complicated, convoluted artistic process becomes possible to automate—meaning “graphic designer” or “artist” could soon join the long list of jobs at risk of being replaced by robots.

Watch out for Adobe automatically Opting you In for “Machine learning” aka Ai. Also, tech companies that glorify “Opting out” options are using this to shift responsibility of Data mining onto US. Sneaky. Meanwhile Ai never forgets. It’s theatre. #adobe #OptOut pic.twitter.com/pMmdM4SBq6 — Jon Lam #CreateDontScrape (@JonLamArt) January 3, 2023

The reaction was predictable: One commenter accused Adobe of having “predatory business practices against artists”; another worried “machine working overlords… steal from you while you work.” Another noted it was, “reason number 32405585382281858428 on why you shouldn’t use Adobe products.”

The reality may be more complex. An Adobe spokesperson says that the company is not using customer accounts to train AI. “When it comes to Generative AI, Adobe does not use any data stored on customers’ Creative Cloud accounts to train its experimental Generative AI features,” said the company spokesperson in a written statement to Fast Company. “We are currently reviewing our policy to better define Generative AI use cases.” Meanwhile, Adobe’s FAQ on its machine learning content analysis cites examples of how the company may use machine learning-based object recognition to auto-tag photographs of known creatures or individuals, such as dogs and cats. “In Photoshop, machine learning can be used to automatically correct the perspective of an image for you,” the company says. It also can be utilized to suggest context-aware options: If the company’s apps believe you’re designing a website, it might suggest relevant buttons to include.