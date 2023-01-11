Tracking employees doesn’t work. Here’s how to move beyond productivity paranoia

If you’ve been following workforce news, then you’re probably familiar with a buzzword that’s recently emerged: “bossware.” It’s monitoring software that companies are increasingly utilizing to ensure that employees are staying productive. In fact, research has found that eight of the 10 largest private U.S. employers are using some form of it.

With the rise of remote work, it’s understandable that companies are anxious about keeping tabs on employees. As CEO of Jotform, a company with six offices in four countries, I can relate to the added stress of managing people across digital channels—not to mention various time zones. But productivity-tracking software is a result of productivity paranoia and is ultimately detrimental to teams. A flawed approach For starters, bossware destroys an employee’s sense of autonomy and damages collective morale. It’s no surprise that workers have described it as “humiliating” and “toxic.” What’s more, research focusing on workers in call centers found a direct relationship between extensive monitoring and employee stress.

Perhaps most importantly, bossware fails to capture an individual’s productivity. Whether they’re monitoring mouse jiggles or taking periodic snapshots, tracking tools are subject to errors and can’t account for valuable non-digital work. As someone who does some of their best thinking away from the computer—during my morning reading, while working out, or during walks with colleagues—bossware runs contrary to my core beliefs about creativity and productivity. And I’m not alone in my skepticism. Basecamp cofounder David Heinemeier Hansson went so far as to ban vendors from integrating with it. The good news is if you’re worried about your team’s output, there are other, more effective ways to keep productivity high. They may not entail a quick software fix, but they could lead to more sustainable improvements in your team’s performance. Here are a few strategies that can promote productivity, innovation, and motivation—without relying on tracking software.

Fix the system—not the individual If you sense a slip in your team’s productivity, you can either expend resources on micromanaging each person or take a step back and figure out what’s happening on an organizational level. Harvard Business Review writers Rohan Narayana Murty and Shreyas Karanth advocate for the latter. For them, it comes down to empathy. As they write, “Empathy means focusing on a team, not an individual, and focusing on the environment in which people work and not on the specific actions of an individual.” That doesn’t mean a company can’t collect employee data—in fact, Murty and Karanth recommend using data, but only to “see where processes are broken and make them better”—not to track an individual’s hours on the clock. Importantly, they suggest anonymizing data and aggregating it into groups. That way, you can parse apart what’s happening on a systemic level and determine how to improve.

Break down corporate silos In office settings, companies are often plagued by the formation of silos—barriers between departments that prevent the exchange of ideas and information, hinder collaboration, and ultimately hurt a company’s performance. In remote or hybrid situations, the potential for silos can be exacerbated unless leadership takes active steps toward breaking them down. One approach that has worked wonders for Jotform is to organize our employees into cross-functional teams. Each team has a senior developer, a front-end developer, a back-end developer, a designer, and a CSS developer. Some teams also have a project or product manager. Teams manage themselves and each has a unique metric: For example, the growth team focuses on the number of active users, and the performance team focuses on the average response time for common activities. Within each team, information is constantly exchanged across departments. This way, team members trust each other, they can make decisions quickly, and they can motivate one another.

Implement systems that break down the silo mentality and watch your employees’ performances take off. Set KPIs for each department As I mentioned, each of our teams has its own metrics for success. For us, tracking progress on these KPIs provides more useful insight than using bossware to track hours or keystrokes ever could. To set KPIs for your company, think about how each team contributes value to the company’s overall mission. Determine what success means and then decide how to measure it. You can, for example, ask employees to self-report or invest in relevant analytics software. You may even want to involve employees in the process of determining KPIs from the outset.

It requires an investment of time and resources to get the ball rolling, but once the KPIs are in place, they propel teams forward. Teams take ownership of their unique contribution, and leaders can easily monitor progress. Implement downtime Finally, establishing regular off-time boosts productivity during on-time. It might seem counterintuitive, but predictable rest helps to minimize stress and reduce the likelihood of burnout, which ultimately hurts productivity. In fact, Harvard Business School professor Leslie Perlow found that implementing “predictable time off” (i.e., afternoons or evenings totally disconnected from work and wireless devices, agreed-upon email blackout times, or uninterrupted work blocks) resulted in greater job satisfaction and better work-life balance. Importantly, the predictable off-time did not compromise client service.

Many leaders understand that some time off is necessary, but going beyond the typical 10 to 14 days of paid vacation time by establishing predictable off-hours will create better rested, happier, more satisfied employees without hurting your company’s performance. Bossware tracks employees like interchangeable cogs in a machine, but it’s time to move away from that idea. Today’s most innovative companies recognize that their employees are unique individuals who are part of a larger, dynamic organization. The best way to support them is not to monitor them but to implement organization-wide systems that support their best work. Aytekin Tank is the founder and CEO of Jotform, a leading online forms SaaS solution.