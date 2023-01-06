Did you actually LOL? This device can tell

Do you laugh out loud every time you type “LOL” in a text?

Chances are, you’re probably a bit of a liar, like almost everyone else on this planet who uses “LOL” (or “lol”) on a regular basis. That’s because “LOL” has long devolved from an actual signifier of laughter to a mere social buffer, a filler word, a punctuation. But one designer is here to hold you accountable with a device called the LOL Verifier. I made this thing called LOL Verifier: a device that only lets you type lol if you’ve actually laughed out loud pic.twitter.com/Gsc63yGEm0 — Brian Moore (@lanewinfield) January 3, 2023 Brian Moore designed the aptly named device, about the size of an external hard drive, which plugs into your laptop or keyboard and houses a mic and microprocessors. The microphone is constantly listening in, though Moore says the device doesn’t connect to the internet, so you’re not actually being surveilled by the LOL police.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

When “lol” is typed on a keyboard, the device checks in with the mic. If the Verifier detects an audible laugh, it prompts the computer to add text after “lol,” including a green checkmark emoji and “verified” followed by the exact time and date the device captured the laugh. If it doesn’t detect a laugh, “lol” is scrapped and replaced by a more appropriate phrase like “that’s funny” or a single “ha.” [Photos: Brian Moore] Moore used machine learning to train the device to recognize more than 100 variations of his own laughs, from a soft, breathy “ha” to a boisterous giggle. “You’d have to talk to the governing body of LOL to determine what is or isn’t a loud laugh, but I classified it as anything that you could hear,” says Moore, who also trained the machine to recognize what isn’t a laugh—think coughing, the sound of him clearing his throat, or anything that could be construed as background noise such as music, typing on the keyboard, or LAPD helicopters flying over his house.

For now, the device is trained only to recognize Moore’s laughter, and it would need to be fed a much wider set of laughs to work universally. Moore, who also built a website that tracks whether you’re touching your face, and a foot-pedal-activated webcam that lets you show off your new sneakers during a pandemic Zoom call, says that so far the LOL Verifier remains nothing but a sardonic commentary on internet culture and isn’t actually for sale. Next up (not really): a device that detects whether you actually rolled on the floor laughing after typing “ROFL.”