DoorDash will now pick up and drop off your packages to UPS, USPS, and FedEx

DoorDash rolled out its package pickup system on Wednesday, allowing consumers to get up to five prepaid packages picked up and dropped off to major shippers for a flat fee in one fell swoop.

Customers can select the “Packages” hub on top of the DoorDash homepage and select between UPS, USPS, and FedEx. Users then attach a prepaid shipping label to their packages, or can send a shipping QR code directly to their “Dashers” in the DoorDash app, so no printer is required. After requesting a pickup, a gig worker will be able to accept the job and grab the package. Once it’s at the store, the Dasher will send a confirmation photo.

[GIF: DoorDash]

The goods-delivery service appears to have been testing the package pickup feature for nearly a year. The formal roll-out comes as the busy holiday season nears an end, though consumers are still in a frenzy to return or exchange purchases. DoorDash said that during its pilot testing, its most popular date for package pickup was December 27.

The feature will cost a flat fee of $5 for up to five total packages. For people who subscribe to DashPass, the company’s subscription service, the price is reduced to $3 per service. (To introduce people to the service, DoorDash is offering one free package pickup through January.) The segment is expected to reach 95% of Americans, the company said.