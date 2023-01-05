This vending machine’s secret to reducing waste? A hidden dishwasher

This vending machine looks very similar to any other. But when you use it to buy a drink, your beverage comes in a reusable bottle—and when you’re done, it takes the bottle back, sanitizes it, and refills it for someone else.

“We think of ourselves as combining a bottling plant with a dishwasher with a soda fountain,” says Manuela Zoninsein, founder and CEO of Kadeya, the Chicago-based startup that designed the machine. “And that’s the first time that’s ever been done.” Kedaya’s founder and CEO, Manuela Zoninsein, right, and mechanical engineer Cameron Mastoras [Photo: Kadeya] Zoninsein started thinking about the problem of single-use packaging after working for several years in China. “I saw that country, from 2007 to 2015, go from reuse to single use,” she says. “And anything that happens in China happens at a massive scale. I very quickly realized that single-use was entirely unsustainable.” Later, while working in an office in New York City that provided cases of bottled water, she convinced her employer to set up refill stations and stock a supply of reusable bottles. But many of her coworkers didn’t make the switch, and she began imagining a different option.

[Image: Kadeya] The first version of the Kadeya vending machine serves water in glass bottles, though the company will soon begin offering other beverages (it will also pivot to stainless steel bottles, which it says can last indefinitely). Water comes out of one side of the machine when someone scans a QR code, and the empty bottle goes back on the other. Inside, a custom dishwasher cleans and sanitizes the bottle. “We outperform the best industrial dishwashers on the market because we designed it to wash our bottle—one shape—over and over and over,” Zoninsein says. “So we can have a perfectly targeted wash.” [Photo: Kadeya] The machine is now in place at its first pilot location, a sprawling construction site in Indianapolis. The construction company has to supply water to workers under Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations, but the nature of the work can make it hard to always carry a reusable bottle around. Before installing the vending machine, the construction company was dealing with the complicated logistics of having enough bottled water on hand each day for more than 100 tradespeople.

Since the pilot began last fall, the bottles have been consistently returned, though the startup doesn’t require a deposit or charge a penalty if one doesn’t come back. The QR code allows them to see how quickly bottles are returned. (Since the company has to supply water to workers, the machines are free to use, and the startup is designing a system that workers can use with their employee badges.) “It’s really just like CitiBike—we understand when a bottle is undocked from the system, and who got it, but we don’t follow them around,” Zoninsein says. “We don’t know where they [take] that bottle while they have it. But then we know who it was that returned it, and at what time and what location.” [Image: Kadeya] At large worksites, the company plans to have multiple machines, so someone can drop off a bottle in another location if it’s more convenient. It plans to focus first on industrial workplaces, since office workers can more easily use regular reusable bottles. Expansion will be strategic, adding machines to locations like gas stations and gyms near its first worksites, so the same consumers can start to use the system in more places. But expanding beyond a confined environment is a challenge: Without a huge network of vending machines in place, it will be hard to get the bottles back.

Kadeya is beginning to work with a billion-dollar beverage brand (the company declined to be named) to test flavorings for sparkling water and other flavored beverages in its machines. For soda companies, it could be a way to tackle the problem of plastic waste and the carbon footprint of their products and shipping methods. “We think our platform can enable the entire industry to transition away from single use without sacrificing any of the quality or convenience or profitability that single use provides them today,” Zoninsein says. Correction: The company is not currently testing sodas for its machines.