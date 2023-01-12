4 Google Chrome extensions to improve your Amazon experience

Tech titans Google and Amazon tend to run cold and . . . well, slightly warmer when it comes to playing nicely with each other. But there’s no stopping you from using Google’s web browser to make Amazon work a bit better.

Here are four Chrome extensions that’ll help Amazon customers make money, save money, spot phony reviews, and give a little back.

Honey

“You’ve got to spend money to make money,” as the old saying goes. Sure, it’s generally applied to running a business but you can actually make money by shopping on Amazon. The Honey extension helps you do just that. Available for many online merchants–not just Amazon–it rewards you by giving you back a small percentage of the price of each purchase you make.