How to build a successful healthcare business transformation strategy

BY Capgemini Invent5 minute read

Healthcare is transforming at a rapid rate, thanks in large part to data and connected devices. Data is certainly fueling this transformation and forcing important questions that demand solutions, such as the most important question of all: how to create a human-centric patient experience?

As life sciences and healthcare leaders shift their thinking to making treatments work for people, data can reveal what the path ahead should look like. Creating a winning patient experience is not easy – leaders in this space face many perplexing challenges. Here are three problems that are essential to solve as you craft your transformation strategy: data proliferation, total patient ownership, and competition from digital-native and direct-to-consumer healthcare offerings. DATA FROM UNEXPECTED SOURCES DRIVES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN HEALTHCARE Data proliferation is an unstoppable force in healthcare and life sciences. Connected devices are the center of the data revolution. From smartwatches and fitness bands to the 91 AI- or machine-learning-enabled medical devices approved by the FDA in 2022, it’s hard to centralize all the data that flows among the IoT ecosystem. Head of Life Sciences, Americas, at Capgemini, Sheetal Chawla, has observed a new trend in healthcare data: an individual’s lifestyle and commerce data, combined with their social media behavior can act as a fairly accurate proxy for current and future health risks. “Life sciences organizations should not limit themselves to isolated health data,” says Chawla. “The purchases I make online and my social media behavior create rational, structured, and unstructured big data to predict health outcomes that can be used for drug development, patient support services, co-morbidity identification, and much more.”

The main question to ask with the introduction of this new data resource, especially in an industry that has long been plagued by fat finger syndrome—inaccurate data from human error or self-reported sources—is: what is the single source of truth? That leads into the second big challenge for healthcare and life sciences leaders looking to drive transformation in their organizations: total patient ownership. WHO OWNS THE PATIENT EXPERIENCE? IoT is all about creating links between devices, data, and people. Yet in healthcare IoT, there’s still a massive amount of work ahead to make these links work in a meaningful way. Broderick Jones, head of global life sciences & medical technology at Capgemini Invent, is calling for interoperability between these digital systems with a patient-first experience. “Right now, interoperability is not done well in healthcare IoT,” says Jones. “We don’t yet have a way to communicate patient data across all apps to help a person to actually own, understand, and manage their own health information.” Think about this for a minute. You likely have had tests like A1C, blood pressure, or eye exams for glasses. But can you easily and quickly produce those test results if your doctor or pharmacist needs them? As Jones points out, “It comes down to the idea of data proliferation, and who owns the patient. I should own my data, as the patient.”

As the new digital native players like Amazon enter the healthcare industry, their approach has a different set of information that includes the previously mentioned consumer data and an overall stronger sense of patient experience. Unfortunately, this still clouds the idea of who owns the patient. The doctor or pharma company is no longer the only option for patients who want to control their experience—a challenge that all life sciences organizations must take seriously. D2C HEALTHCARE PROVIDES A VISIONARY YET FRAGMENTED PATIENT EXPERIENCE Pharmaceutical companies have been chasing the direct-to-patient experience for years. As patient experience becomes a top priority in seeking treatment and therapy, direct-to-consumer (D2C) firms have captured the essence that’s been missing from pharma. Ironically, pharma and D2C companies have a symbiotic relationship: pharma companies can’t reach the patients directly, and D2C healthcare companies can’t provide treatments without access to prescription medication. Prescription drug companies that produce commercials typically include a prompt for the audience to contact their physician with questions about the drug on their screen. The prospective patient watching that ad may never call them directly. But there are D2C providers that offer a patient app and customer service available via phone, chat, and email, available for patients all day, every day. Convenience will always win in patient experience. It’s why patients are turning to their local pharmacy for urgent care or a host of online providers for mental health treatment.

“We need to understand the limitations of D2C healthcare offerings,” says Jones. “They don’t have the same relationship with doctors that the pharmaceutical companies have. Doctors are a key customer of the pharma company, along with providers and insurance. When pharma companies go around the doctor, it threatens the relationship. Pharma companies need those doctors to lead clinical trials, to do studies, and to be speakers at events about their drugs.” It’s not yet clear how pharma companies, primary care providers, and D2C healthcare offerings will work together to create a unified and patient-centric experience. Life sciences leaders should consider this question when crafting their digital transformation strategies for 2023 and beyond. HUMAN CENTRICITY IN HEALTHCARE MEANS EVERYTHING Perhaps the most important question in healthcare should be:

If we’re not developing therapies for people with complementary human-centered experiences, then what’s the point? The first rule of product development is to know the audience at the heart of the product you’re developing. Chawla sees the value in applying this fundamental principle of product development to patient experience. “We must empathize with the patient and their life as we design therapies and therapeutic experiences,” she says. “If a treatment solves one problem, but introduces another problem that didn’t exist before, how successful is that treatment? If we use data to understand our patients, we would and should know them and their needs even more than they know themselves—ultimately creating enhanced lives over just better drugs. That is applied innovation with a human benefit.” Innovation in healthcare means nothing if it doesn’t serve the patient’s needs. Putting the patient experience first is an essential piece of a digital transformation strategy and is the first step toward the future state of your life sciences organization.