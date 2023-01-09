This new app helps people with psychosis “slow” their thoughts

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, about 3% of Americans have or will experience a psychotic episode in their lives. For the lion’s share of history, the go-to treatment for those people, and those who live with chronic psychosis, has been antipsychotic drugs, which can cause a slew of debilitating side effects. But over the past few decades, some kinds of cognitive behavioral therapy have been proven to alleviate symptoms associated with psychotic illnesses.

[Image: Colin Ross/courtesy Special Projects] One of those therapies is known as SlowMo. Developed by an interdisciplinary team at King’s College London, the treatment uses educational videos, interactive activities, and a “progress roadmap” that helps people with psychosis to slow down their worries and better function in society. The team has been developing the therapy since the mid-2000s, and their research has now culminated in a sleek new app—itself about 10 years in the making—that helps patients notice and visualize their habits and worries, then shift their attention to safer thoughts. [Image: Colin Ross/courtesy Special Projects] A basic version of the app was tested by about 361 people in a randomized controlled trial across the UK. The new app is launching today, courtesy of London design studio Special Projects. It was designed for people with psychosis to use during guided therapy sessions with a trained therapist. While it cannot be used independently (yet), it is a master class in inclusive design for anyone striving to create user-friendly yet playful interfaces. According to Amy Hardy, a SlowMo cofounder and a clinical psychologist lecturer at Kings College London, psychosis is characterized by changes in perception and thinking “such that people no longer have a shared reality.” Symptoms include sensory hallucinations, paranoia, cognitive disturbances, and a lack of motivation, focus, and desire to engage in pleasant activities.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Image: Colin Ross/courtesy Special Projects] To alleviate those symptoms, SlowMo seeks to help patients notice their worries and concerns, most of which occur when they think too fast, then provide them with tangible tips and tools to help them slow down those thoughts. “I was very keen from the outset that the main problem that we needed to solve is how can we use design and technology to better help people notice, communicate and work on their internal world,” says Hardy. For people with psychosis, tuning into their thoughts and sharing them with a therapist can be hard because of bad experiences, neurodevelopmental difficulties, or even hallucinations that can get in the way, says Hardy. That’s why she and her team came up with the concept of bubbles that can hold feelings inside them and help patients decenter themselves from these thoughts. Fast-spinning grey bubbles suggest negative emotions; slow-spinning, iridescent bubbles represent safer thoughts. Either way, Hardy says “bubbles elicit a bit of delight.” The app is a win-win for both patients and therapists. On the one hand, it can help the patient articulate the nature and intensity of their worries without necessarily having to find the right words. On the other, it can help therapists deliver therapy more easily because it opens up the communication channel with patients, and acts as a one-stop shop with all the necessary resources they need for their patients combined into one interface.

SlowMo therapy unfolds over the course of up to 11 face-to-face sessions between a patient and their therapist. The app, which is also available in the form of a website, serves as a mediating platform between the two. “There’s evidence to suggests that within psychosis people have a higher rate of avoidant attachment, that’s a preference for distance that helps people feel safer,” says Hardy. “The screen is there as a bit of something else for us to focus on.” [Image: Colin Ross/courtesy Special Projects] The app begins with a “journey” chart outlining the various steps of the therapy. Journeys are typically portrayed as a straight line, or one that curves up to signify improvement, but Special Projects made the conscious decision to illustrate individual journeys using a more realistic wavy line. Each step can also be dragged and rearranged as needed by the therapist, dispelling the idea of a set path. From then on, the home page consists of a horizontal slide with those soapy iridescent bubbles, each filled with a safe thought like “it’s just a coincidence” to counteract worrying perceptions like “someone is following me.” [Image: Colin Ross/courtesy Special Projects] Patients can place their worries in a bubble, then control the size of that bubble to represent the intensity of the feeling. They can change the opacity to reflect how certain they are that thought is real. And they can slow down the spinning in the app.

advertisement

Special Projects also created a set of physical tip cards with safe thoughts that offer an alternative to the app. These are designed to look like the iridescent bubbles, but they can also be printed on regular paper at a clinic. “The physical cards allow users to be completely offline, and if they don’t want to be entering their most worrying thoughts on the bus, they could pull out some of these tip cards and help them slow down their thoughts,” says Alexa Münch, a senior designer at Special Projects. “It’s like a shortcut to make you feel a little bit better.” [Image: Colin Ross/courtesy Special Projects] The app, meanwhile, is designed so anyone can use it, regardless of their digital literacy. Adrian Westaway, who is a cofounder at Special Projects, explains that people can manipulate the size and opacity of the bubbles through a few gestures. Instead of relying only on the standard by pinch gesture, which may not be intuitive for everyone, patients can press down on a button on the surface of the bubble or click it with a cursor and move it across the screen to size the bubble or control its opacity. Meanwhile, instead of double tapping on a button, which may not always be possible for people with tremors, patients can press on a button for a little bit longer than usual, until they feel a slight vibration. In the earlier version of the app, the bubbles could be popped. Münch says this earlier version was meant as a game to distract you from a worrying thought, but for the updated version, they moved away from the idea. “We never popped the bubbles because that would mean the app solves some of your greatest worries, which wasn’t realistic,” she says.

For now, SlowMo is being rolled out across three NHS Trusts around the UK with the help of a £1.3 million donation from a British research charity called Wellcome. Hardy says the therapy could also work in the U.S., but the biggest barrier remains that it still requires a therapist, and both the UK and the U.S. lack trained healthcare professionals. Over the next year, the team will test out a second version of the app and explore whether the therapy, and therefore the app, can be used by therapists with less training, opening up possibilities to more patients, even beyond psychosis. “Everything within SlowMo is applicable to other mental health problems,” says Hardy. “The content in its current form is tailored to psychosis, but it could easily be repurposed.”