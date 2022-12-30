The stock market just had its worst year since 2008

The stock market has come to the end of a very, very bad year. When U.S.-based markets closed on Friday, nearly every major index was down, with some seeing their values drop by nearly a third over the course of the year. After more than a decade of riding high, the stock market took a decisive tumble in 2022.

There are plenty of reasons for the plummeting values, including record-high inflation prompting the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates, lingering impacts from the global pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and fears of an oncoming recession. Altogether, these factors compounded to make this the worst year for the stock market since the global financial crisis in 2008. Here’s a look at just how poorly the stock market performed in 2022. S&P 500 The S&P 500 ended the year nearly 20% lower than it started. One of the most closely watched stock market indices, the S&P 500 tracks 500 of the biggest companies traded in the U.S., including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Berkshire Hathaway. This year was its worst performance since 2008. On the first day of 2022 trading the S&P closed at 4,796.56. The S&P 500 closed the year out at 3,839.50.

Outlook for 2023 With lingering inflation and supply chain issues, few expect to see the markets rally dramatically anytime soon. But with both the S&P 500 and the Dow seeing modest gains in the fourth quarter of 2022, this very bad year for the stock market may be a single low point rather than the start of a long slide. Some experts are predicting an end to the IPO drought by late 2023.