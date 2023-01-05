Stacy London’s post-pandemic pivot was inspired by a mistake she made earlier in her career

My greatest mistake was resisting change and staying at the party too long.

Back in 1996, when I got hired to be the fashion editor at Mademoiselle magazine, I could not have been more excited. I was struggling to be a freelance fashion stylist, and to get back in the fold at Condé Nast, where I had started my career as an assistant at Vogue, and to be hired as actual editor with my own assistant felt like hitting the jackpot. I got an actual salary. I got a 401(k). I got insurance. If we stayed late, we got to take cars home. It was such an incredible, exciting time to be in fashion, and to be recognized as an editor at 26—I didn’t think there was anything better. I was there for four years when a new editor in chief came in and fired me. I remember thinking, Oh my God, this is the worst thing that could ever happen. I’d never been fired before. I thought, This is just the end of the world. How am I going to get another job? How am I going to prove that I’m talented?

That year after I got fired, I spent all of my time doing things that I didn’t love. I was styling, but I wasn’t styling fashion stories. I was styling bank commercials and juice ads, and I was dressing actors who were real people, not 6-foot-tall models. I had to learn to work with all different body types. I had to figure out how to dress men. I would stay up all night ironing patches on children’s overalls for a juice commercial. I mean, it was so different from what I had been doing. But I had to make money to survive, even if I didn’t feel inspired the way I wanted to. Sure, I didn’t love everything I was doing, but the experience I got that year—working with real people, with men, with children, with women of all different shapes and sizes and ages—led me to audition for a TV pilot, what became the hit series What Not to Wear. If I hadn’t been able to dress real people, if I’d only ever been able to dress models, I would never have been qualified for that position. I looked back and I realized I should have actually left Mademoiselle two years before I got fired. I probably knew, but didn’t want to own up to it at the time, because I got super comfortable. I got a steady paycheck. I got insurance. I got the 401(k), I got the cars home at night, I got to travel to Europe for work. In truth, I actually didn’t feel that in those last two years that I was working in a way that I loved, but I was afraid to leave this cushy, comfy job. It took getting fired to get me to a place that was actually the right place for me.

