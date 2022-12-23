How Uber raised $1.5 million to help Ukraine

Uber is donating $1 million to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s main foundation, United24. The ride-share giant’s contribution comes on top of the “Keep Ukraine Moving” fundraising campaign it launched last week with Ukrainian ad agency Banda.

Consumers so far have donated $250,000 via “Keep Ukraine Moving,” and Uber is matching donations up to $1 million. That puts the total, so far, at $1.5 million to support the Ministry of Health of Ukraine’s efforts to buy new ambulances.

The campaign highlights the stories of Oksana, Dima, and Pasha, three drivers who have had to navigate living in a war zone. “We combed through the news, tweets, and posts, conducted personal interviews, and discovered a plethora of breathtaking stories,” said Banda’s creative director Rick Serdiuk in a statement. “But stories like theirs happen all the time in Ukraine. Thousands that we are completely unaware of.”

The stories are being promoted within the Uber app across more than 10 countries (including the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.) and across its media channels globally. Due to the sensitive nature of the campaign, Banda says Uber specifically sought out a Ukrainian agency to bring it to life. Banda has previously worked with Uber Ukraine.