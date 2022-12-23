How Uber raised $1.5 million to help Ukraine

Uber is donating $1 million to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s main foundation, United24. The ride-share giant’s contribution comes on top of the “Keep Ukraine Moving” fundraising campaign it launched last week with Ukrainian ad agency Banda.
Consumers so far have donated $250,000 via “Keep Ukraine Moving,” and Uber is matching donations up to $1 million. That puts the total, so far, at $1.5 million to support the Ministry of Health of Ukraine’s efforts to buy new ambulances.
The campaign highlights the stories of Oksana, Dima, and Pasha, three drivers who have had to navigate living in a war zone. “We combed through the news, tweets, and posts, conducted personal interviews, and discovered a plethora of breathtaking stories,” said Banda’s creative director Rick Serdiuk in a statement. “But stories like theirs happen all the time in Ukraine. Thousands that we are completely unaware of.”
The stories are being promoted within the Uber app across more than 10 countries (including the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.) and across its media channels globally. Due to the sensitive nature of the campaign, Banda says Uber specifically sought out a Ukrainian agency to bring it to life. Banda has previously worked with Uber Ukraine.
This campaign was all done in the embattled nation, “literally under bombshells and air alarms,” Banda said in a news release. Shooting each day had to end by 6 p.m. so that crew could return home before curfew. Dubbing was also stopped at some points during post-production because of Russian missile attacks, the agency added.
“Ukrainian drivers have kept their country moving through times of unimaginable hardship, and this is a way to share their stories of selfless bravery with the world. Through the ‘Keep Ukraine Moving’ campaign we hope to rally global support and much-needed funds for ambulances,” Anabel Diaz, Uber’s regional general manager of mobility EMEA, added in a statement.
Uber has provided a number of services in Ukraine since Russia began its full-scale military invasion on the nation in February, including more than 100,000 free rides for refugees, displaced families, and aid workers. The company said it’s raised more than $5 million in charitable donations so far from both users and grants. “Uber will continue to stand with Ukraine in 2023—and for as long as the war continues,” the company said in a separate blog post.